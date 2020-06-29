2021 Cadillac XT6 Gets the 2.0L Engine That Chevy Discontinued From the Traverse

When Chevrolet redesigned the Traverse for the 2018 model year, many people were skeptical about the automaker’s decision to offer a 2.0-liter turbo engine in a three-row crossover. Available only in the front-driven RS, the four-pot was discontinued at the end of the 2019 model year.
Now here’s the kicker. Cadillac has updated the XT6 for the 2021 model year with the same engine even though Chevrolet has already proven that it’s not a good idea. Why? Why doesn’t GM learn from its mistakes?
The 2.7-liter Tripower from the Silverado 1500 and CT4 would have been the perfect addition to the lineup, yet the L3B wasn’t developed for front-wheel-drive platforms like the C1xx of the XT6 and Traverse.
When it goes on sale this fall, the XT6 will be that little bit cheaper than before thanks to the 2.0-liter turbo. $3,705 less expensive than the entry-level 2020 model, to be more precise. At $49,985 including destination charge, it’s still quite a hefty price tag for the base specification.
Called Luxury, this trim level comes with front-wheel drive from the get-go while AWD is a $2,000 option. The engine develops 237 horsepower, and a nine-speed automatic is the only transmission on offer.
18-inch wheels, heated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, six USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless connectivity, and a power liftgate are standard. Also new for 2021, Cadillac has improved the safety of the XT6 with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and parking sensors for the Luxury trim level. Rear automatic emergency braking remains an optional extra, though.
Further up the spectrum, the Premium Luxury and Sport rely on a 3.6-liter aspirated V6 and front- or all-wheel drive along with the nine-speed automatic of the 2.0-liter engine. The Sport is the one you want if comfort is of the essence thanks to adaptive dampers included as standard.
In addition to Spring Hill in Tennessee, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit produces the XT6 in China as well. The Jinqiao plant churns out the 2.0-liter turbo crossover utility vehicle since 2019, the only engine available there.
