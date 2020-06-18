2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Spotted With Bronze Wheel Package

Cadillac is currently hard at work developing track-focused models belonging to the V-Series. And the hottest one right now is the CT5-V Blackwing, which has just been spotted with a new wheel package.
We've seen many shots of the CT5-V, even ones from Cadillac. The Blackwing sports sedan was originally supposed to debut right about now, but we don't mind a little delay if the product turns out just right.
The highlight of these new spyshots is a fresh set of alloy wheels. They have a multi-spoke design that kind of reminds us of the Z51 wheels from the C7 Corvette. A nice finish is also present and should contrast nicely with the black trim they will offer.
We predict that this will be part of a performance or track package since the tires are also bigger. Our carparazzi were able to get up close and see that the 19-inch alloys were wrapped in Michelin Pilot 275/35ZR19 rubbers in front, and 305/30ZR19 in the rear.
On the C8 Corvette, a $5,000 Z51 package also includes better brakes, suspension, and mild aero tweaks. You can also pair this with the brilliant magnetorheological adaptive dampers of the $1,900 Magnetic Selective Ride Control system. Could we something like that here? And can you have this set up on the model with the manual gearbox?
The 2021 CT5-V Blackwing will practically be the best sedan America makes. It will be way more luxurious and refined than a Dodge Charger Hellcat while its engine of choice, the supercharged 6.2-liter, will make about 650 horsepower.
Originally, rumors talked about a bi-turbo 4.2-liter, but Cadilac denied this. We'd take the snarl of a supercharged LT4 over any turbocharger. And there is good news in the financial department too. While both the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 cost more than $100,000, the Blackwing should start at $85,000, leaving you plenty of room for options and the inevitable replacement tires.
