2021 Cadillac Escalade "Wide Boy" Rides All So Low

With the 2021 Cadillac Escalade still being labeled under "fresh arrival", aftermarket developers are starting to work on the lavish full-size SUV and the same can be said about digital artists. Case in point with the rendering we have here, which takes the big Caddy down the custom path.
"A widebody on an SUV?" I hear you asking. Well, you should know this sort of development is gaining more and more traction these days and I'm referring to real-world builds. So the pixel work we have here shouldn't come as a surprise.
Then there's the microscopic ground clearance of the fifth-gen Escalade. This is possible thanks to an air suspension, which means the one behind the wheel can play with the ground height as he or she pleases (in the real world, it would all be done at the touch of a button, or a screen, since you can now control such hardware with dedicated apps).
As for the finish of the GM high-rider, this obviously deserves serious credit for the eye-catching nature of the pixel build - you can regard it as the cherry on this full-size cake.
Now, one might wonder what Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist who gifted us with these pixels, had to say about his work. Well, here it goes: "Escalade V but the V stands for Very Low,"
Much to nobody's surprise, this type of modding will split opinions, even if we're talking about a mere rendering. And this is where one gets to choose.
