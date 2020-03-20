Aston Martin Won’t Make Sub-DBX SUV, Coupe-SUV and Seven-Seat Options Considered

Speaking to Go Auto, chief creative officer Marek Reichman made it clear that Aston Martin will never make a Porsche Macan-sized sport utility vehicle. But on the upside, the British automaker is looking forward to expanding the DBX family with two more variants featuring the same wheelbase as the outgoing model.
“Maybe the box shrinks a little bit,” said Reichman, referring to a coupe-SUV such as the Audi Q8, BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, and Porsche Cayenne Coupe. The other variation would be a seven-seat option, which may come as a bit of a surprise given the price point of the DBX and Aston Martin’s customer base.
On the other hand, these plans are likely to pay off in the coming years. Nobody would have ever imagined Aston Martin to enter the sport utility segment, and the same can be said about Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley, as well as Rolls-Royce. Only McLaren isn’t willing to dilute the go-faster pedigree of the brand with an SUV, and for that, you have to give Woking a standing ovation for going against the flow.
Reichman told Go Auto that 72 percent of existing customers own a utility vehicle, which is why Aston Martin has “effectively sold out” the first year of production. The DBX is also meant to appeal to female drivers, which sounds similar to what Stefano Domenicali said four years ago about the Lamborghini Urus.
At the present moment, the St Athan production plant has a maximum capacity of 5,000 units per year. This is also the factory where Aston Martin intends to start its electric revolution, but for the time being, all manufacturing operations are on hold because of the United Kingdom government’s COVID-19 precautions.
For the 2021 model year, Aston Martin’s other new product is the Shadow Edition of the DB11 V8. Priced at $226,000 excluding destination charge, the rear-wheel-drive grand tourer is a little more expensive than the entry-level version of the DBX ($192,986 including the $3,089 destination charge).
