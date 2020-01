New Aston Martin DBX Proves Itself Off-Road, Shows Off Dirt Drifting Skills

AMG

SUV

Manufactured in South Wales at St Athan , the DBX is underpinned by the Second Century bonded aluminum platform first seen in the DB11, DBS Superleggera, and V8 Vantage. The engine, however, isn’t the twin-turbo V12 with 5.2 liters of capacity and upwards of 700 bhp.Mercedes-supply Aston Martin with a 4.0-liter V8, a similar powerplant to the one hiding under the hood of the V8 Vantage. Codenamed M177, this engine also happens to be a little more powerful than that of the V8 Vantage at 542 horsepower (or 550 metric ponies).Shifting is the duty of a nine-speed automatic transmission from ZF instead of the 8HP from other Aston Martin models, a torque-converter box that’s calibrated for three things. First and foremost, it has to be smooth for daily driving. A different setting tells the tranny to shift higher, thus maximizing the sportiness of the M177. And thirdly, it can also go off-road. The DBX – as demonstrated by Autocar.co.uk and chassis engineer Matt Becker – has the proper skills to handle its own off the beaten track. As mentioned beforehand, the GT and Sport Plus driving modes are joined by Terrain for light off-roading as well as Terrain Plus.Be it a dirt-and-rock trail, mud, or water, the pre-production prototype in the following video is much obliged to take all the abuse you can throw at it. Bear in mind we’re dealing with a unibody chassis here, not a body-on-framedesigned specifically to tackle rough terrain. For that, you’re better off buying a Jeep Wrangler two-door in Rubicon flavor.Including the $3,089 destination charge, the most affordable – if you can call it as such – DBX will set you back $192,986 in the United States. Curiously enough, the Bentley Bentayga V8 is a lot cheaper while the Lamborghini Urus is just a little more than $200,000 from the get-go.