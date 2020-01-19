New Aston Martin DBX Proves Itself Off-Road, Shows Off Dirt Drifting Skills

5 Aston Martin St Athan Factory Now Open, Full Production Starting in Q2 of 2020

The DBX couldn’t have arrived at a better time for Aston Martin. As you might have heard, the publicly-traded company from Gaydon is currently seeking funding to pay off debt and other financial matters. If Aston Martin can sell 4,000 to 5,000 examples of the breed per year, then the future looks a little brighter for the British automaker’s financial situation. 49 photos



Mercedes- AMG supply Aston Martin with a 4.0-liter V8, a similar powerplant to the one hiding under the hood of the V8 Vantage. Codenamed M177, this engine also happens to be a little more powerful than that of the V8 Vantage at 542 horsepower (or 550 metric ponies).



Shifting is the duty of a nine-speed automatic transmission from ZF instead of the 8HP from other Aston Martin models, a torque-converter box that’s calibrated for three things. First and foremost, it has to be smooth for daily driving. A different setting tells the tranny to shift higher, thus maximizing the sportiness of the M177. And thirdly, it can also go off-road.







Be it a dirt-and-rock trail, mud, or water, the pre-production prototype in the following video is much obliged to take all the abuse you can throw at it. Bear in mind we’re dealing with a unibody chassis here, not a body-on-frame SUV designed specifically to tackle rough terrain. For that, you’re better off buying a Jeep Wrangler two-door in Rubicon flavor.



Including the $3,089 destination charge, the most affordable – if you can call it as such – DBX will set you back $192,986 in the United States. Curiously enough, the Bentley Bentayga V8 is a lot cheaper while the Lamborghini Urus is just a little more than $200,000 from the get-go.



