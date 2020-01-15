Aston Martin V12 Speedster Rendered Based on Leaked Sketches, Looks Spot On

As anybody with a thing for cars and an Internet connection can easily notice, sans-windshield supercars are now a trend. As such, the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 that helped this fashion repeat itself was already joined by the McLaren Elva, while Aston Martin is preparing to join the table with the help of the V12 Speedster.
The British automotive producer has released a teaser previewing the sleek silhouette of the upcoming model, while Autovisie has leaked a pair of alleged design sketches, helping us zoom in on the matter - you can find these in the image gallery above.
As for the rendering that brought us here, this comes from independent label Car News Network - the pixels we have here mix the said leaked sketch with the posterior of the V8 Vantage.
Gaydon has already confirmed that the long hood of the model will sit atop of the company's 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 animating the DBS Superleggera, so we should be talking about 700+ hp.
Both the Ferrari and the McLaren competitors of the V12 Speedster use custom hardware to keep the airflow from reaching the faces of the occupants, so what about the Aston?
Well, the automotive producer has explained the newcomer will feature aviation tech. And we could expect Aston Martin to turn to Airbus for this, since the two have joined forces for the recent ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter.
Built under the Q by Aston Martin label, the V12 Speedster will only be offered to 88 lucky collectors and the deliveries are scheduled to kick off early next year.
As far as the pricing is concerned, both the Monza SP1/SP2 and the Elva are offered for around $1.7 million apiece and you can expect the V12 Speedster to play in the same league.
And yes, we could expect other go-fast machine producers to join this greenhouse-is-for-conformists club, while the Internet has already come up with various renderings on the matter.
As for the rendering that brought us here, this comes from independent label Car News Network - the pixels we have here mix the said leaked sketch with the posterior of the V8 Vantage.
Gaydon has already confirmed that the long hood of the model will sit atop of the company's 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 animating the DBS Superleggera, so we should be talking about 700+ hp.
Both the Ferrari and the McLaren competitors of the V12 Speedster use custom hardware to keep the airflow from reaching the faces of the occupants, so what about the Aston?
Well, the automotive producer has explained the newcomer will feature aviation tech. And we could expect Aston Martin to turn to Airbus for this, since the two have joined forces for the recent ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter.
Built under the Q by Aston Martin label, the V12 Speedster will only be offered to 88 lucky collectors and the deliveries are scheduled to kick off early next year.
As far as the pricing is concerned, both the Monza SP1/SP2 and the Elva are offered for around $1.7 million apiece and you can expect the V12 Speedster to play in the same league.
And yes, we could expect other go-fast machine producers to join this greenhouse-is-for-conformists club, while the Internet has already come up with various renderings on the matter.