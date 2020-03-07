Annoying Bug Blocks Waze Alerts from Going Away on Apple CarPlay

Aston Martin May Replace Mercedes-AMG V8 With Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6

There are a few changes in store, though. Currently produced by Ford in Germany, the AE31 will be relegated to the United Kingdom. Introduced in 2016 as the replacement for the AE28 from the late-1990s, each 5.2 requires up to eight hours to be assembled. Similarities with the 5.9 before it include the 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks and 25-mm bore offset. The British automaker was rumored to extend its partnership with Daimler AG with the 48-volt hybridized inline-six from the Mercedes-AMG 53 series , but immediately after people started talking about this possibility, Aston Martin shot down the rumor for good. Nevertheless, chief executive officer Andy Palmer is gearing up for a hybridized twin-turbo V6."Mercedes have made no secret of where their engine technology is moving to, and obviously we don't foresee four-cylinder engines in our Astons,” the head honcho told Car & Driver . This is the reason a six-cylinder engine is of utmost necessity in the coming years, more so if you remember that the EU is targeting a fleet average of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer.We’ve been hearing about this V6 since August 2017, first reported by The Financial Times. Following the unveiling of the Valhalla and next-generation Vanquish, it became clear that Aston Martin is indeed developing a V6 for mid-engine applications. Hybridization, on the other hand, will encompass 100 percent of the automaker’s lineup by the mid-2020s.“As long as it feels like a V8 and sounds majestic, I think it's a perfectly sensible way to go, and a lot more sensible than a four would be for us," concluded Palmer. In other words, there’s a chance the next-generation Vantage sports car and DBX utility vehicle will make do with a V6 engine As for the output ratings of the yet-to-be-detailed powerplant, Aston Martin will certainly match the horsepower and torque of the Mercedes-V8 (codenamed M177). As for the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 from the DB11 and DBS Superleggera, the brand plans on keeping it alive for as long as possible.There are a few changes in store, though. Currently produced by Ford in Germany, the AE31 will be relegated to the United Kingdom. Introduced in 2016 as the replacement for the AE28 from the late-1990s, each 5.2 requires up to eight hours to be assembled. Similarities with the 5.9 before it include the 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks and 25-mm bore offset.