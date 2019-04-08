NASA Test Fires SLS Engines, Says 5 Year Target for Moon Return Possible

5 Aston Martin DBS Shooting Brake Rendered as The Ferrari Rival We Need

2 Aston Martin Launches Central and Eastern European Command Center in Bucharest

1 This Is The Owner of the Pink Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

More on this:

Aston Martin AM–RB 003 To Feature 1,000 Horsepower, e-AWD, 8-Speed DCT

003 is the pre-production name of Aston Martin’s newest entry in hypercar territory. As per “the official dealer brochure,” the mid-engine land missile targets 1,000 horsepower or thereabouts. 60 photos



Speaking of the Raging Bull and twelve cylinders, Aston Martin took a different approach with



Let that sink in for a minute, then compare



Revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the concept that previews the 003 promises a lot from the standpoint of design. Exclusivity is another attribute of the car, limited to 500 examples of the breed. Those willing to join the 003 club are urged to secure a build slot as soon as possible, translating to $300,000 up front in the United States.



Customers in Europe and Australia need to deposit €250,000 and AUD 450,000 for the 003. What remains needs to be paid before deliveries are set to start in 2021 according to Aston Martin. In case your budget is a bit more modest, the Carscoops understands from the document in question that Aston Martin is working on an eight-speed transmission with a dual-clutch design, electric all-wheel drive, and a limited-slip differential. An electric motor is expected to drive the front wheels, a solution that Lamborghini might integrate into the V12-engined successor of the Aventador.Speaking of the Raging Bull and twelve cylinders, Aston Martin took a different approach with the 003 . A V6 with two turbochargers will have to make do, but given the carbon-fiber monocoque and panels, the car is supposed to be lighter than 1,350 kilograms (2,976 pounds). In other words, the 003 targets a power-to-weight ratio of 750 horsepower per tonne, in excess of 220 mph (354 km/h) in terms of top speed, and zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.5 seconds.Let that sink in for a minute, then compare the 003 with the current flagship of the British automaker. There’s no denying the DBS Superleggera is an interesting choice for a grand tourer, but performance-wise, the hypercar is on a different level altogether. Active ride height and dampers, left- and right-hand drive, and a starting price of “no less than £875,000” are a few other highlights.Revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the concept that previews the 003 promises a lot from the standpoint of design. Exclusivity is another attribute of the car, limited to 500 examples of the breed. Those willing to join the 003 club are urged to secure a build slot as soon as possible, translating to $300,000 up front in the United States.Customers in Europe and Australia need to deposit €250,000 and AUD 450,000 for the 003. What remains needs to be paid before deliveries are set to start in 2021 according to Aston Martin. In case your budget is a bit more modest, the all-new Vanquish might be the best option for you.