Aston Martin AM-RB 003 Challenges Next-Gen LaFerrari, Spyder Version Possible

Aston Martin is currently in the midst of a reinvention process that sees the Brits shifting the focus from front-engined Grand Tourers to mid-engined velocity tools (the first are still there, so there's no reason to fret). So while the Valkyrie range-topper comes with a price tag of $3.2 million, the new AM-RB 003, which is "the son of Valkyrie" can be yours for about $1.3 million. 60 photos



Only 500 units of the AM-RB 003 (the RB part shows the Red Bull collaboration that brings plenty of F1 expertise) will be built, with this being a competitor for the replacements of the



Oh, and since Aston Martin Director of Design, Miles Nurnberger, told



The body, which is a mix of standard carbon fiber and a new form of flexible CF that can change its shape to influence aero, is designed to handle all aspects of airflow, with what happens around the front axle being a key part of this.



As for the cabin, this might seem small, but it's actually rather airy once you get inside. The minimalist take has led to developments such as the air vents being blurred into the background, while the infotainment system has been replaced by the driver's smartphone - Gaydon is actually awaiting feedback on this bit and we're cool with it since weight reduction is involved.



This is an all-wheel-drive hybrid, with an electric motor powering the front axle and a twin-turbo V6 being the lead motivator at the back. And the expected output sits well north of 800 horsepower. Also, this is the first Aston-developed powerplant since the 1960s.



Unlike in the case of the Valkyrie, though, the newcomer can accommodate your luggage.



