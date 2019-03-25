Aston Martin AM-RB 003 Volante Rendered, Rumors Increase

autoevolution
Aston Martin or Jaguar? Despite the two slices of Britain not competing directly across all segments, this question has always been on the lips of aficionados. And it looks like the first is making sustained efforts to ensure the answer involves its name. The Gaydon brand is currently in the midst of a transformation that goes from a furious range diversification to quality control increase. And we're here to focus on the first, which involves Aston's mid-engined revolution (this tale is about the AM-RB 003).
While AM might not be known for its mid-engined beasts (after all, it didn't build any), this year's Geneva Motor Show saw the company introducing no less than three velocity tools of the sort.

It all starts with the Valkyrie, a go-fast tool that sets out to redefine what we know about hypercars with the help of a mix between a naturally aspirated V12 and electric power.

Entering pre-production land, Aston Martin introduced the AM-RB 003, a machine that promises to deliver the level of performance one would find in the LaFerrari, with this also relying on hybrid motivation, albeit in a twin-turbo V6 package.

Then there's the new Vanquish. As promised, the carmaker reinvented the label, with this set out to take on supercars like the Ferrari F8 Tributo and McLaren 720S with the help of the AM-RB 003's TT V6, even though the electric motor of the latter might not be present.

Of course, with Aston Martin's open-air models having a massive fanbase, the company has already announced that it will deliver a Vanquish Volante (along with a spicier AMR version of the coupe).

But what about the AM-RB 003? Well, the rumor mill also talks about a Volante incarnation of this one. And, by the time it gets a proper name (think: production kicks off in 2022), we should see if those rumors become a reality.

Meanwhile, we've brought along a rendering that portrays the AM-RB 003 Volante. Coming from digital artist Aksyonov Nikita, this pixel play is a sight for sore eyes, as you'll notice in the images above.
