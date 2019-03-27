Aston Martin Launches Central and Eastern European Command Center in Bucharest

Motivation. This might just be the word of the century, with virtually everybody looking to step up their game by tapping into unexplored potential. And Aston Martin is now an example of how a big name can go through such a process. Thanks to its Second Century Plan, the British carmaker is currently in the midst of a rebirth that takes it from the mid-engined trifecta it displayed in Geneva (Valkyrie, AM-RB 003 and Vanquish) to the DBX SUV landing later this year. Of course, this kind of growth strategy must be strengthened by market presence and the carmaker opened a new Central and Eastern Europe command center in Bucharest, Romania today.

In fact, the Romanian entity has been operational since last fall. It has already received orders and even delivered cars to an unspecified number of customers - since Aston Martin is now listed on the stock exchange, no sales figures were currently released by the said dealer and we'll have to wait for the mothership to deliver such numbers.



Dr. Andy Palmer, Aston Martin's CEO, flew in from New York for the grand opening of the dealership. And the head honcho didn't come alone (he was actually chauffeured in a Rapide S, but this is not the point). Instead, he brought along the



Later this year, we'll get to meet the production version of the



Speaking of the room, the Bucharest facility occupies 1,500 square meters, with this being spread between the showroom (configuration lounge included), the servicing area and underground parking.



For those of you wearing business attire, we'll mention that Aston Martin Romania is part of British Motors EEC, itself included in the Forza Rossa Holding, whose Managing Director is Camelia Balzac.



Now, back to that AM-RB 003, a machine that will receive a proper name along with a price tag expected to climb towards €1.5 million - as you'll notice in the piece of footage below, Dr. Andy Palmer talked about a production run of 500 coupes.



So yes, we're eager to learn more about the potential AM-RB 003 Volante and here's a



