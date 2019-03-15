Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster Coming This Year, “It’s Ready And Waiting”

Were you surprised by the styling of the all-new Vantage? How about the twin-turbo V8 of Mercedes-AMG origin or the lack of a manual transmission? After lots of rumors regarding the addition of a six-cylinder engine option, the V8 Vantage gears up for the soft-top convertible towards the end of 2019.

51 photos



“They're going through some of the final testing; the car's all done," concluded Reichmann, who started his career in 1991 with Rover. He then went to BMW Designworks in California, penning the 2003 Range Rover as senior designer. Turning our attention back to the roadster, don’t expect too many differences over the DB11 Volante with the twin-turbo V8.



When asked about the V12 Vantage, Marek couldn’t confirm nor did he deny the twelve-cylinder land missile from Gaydon, England. "That’s too much, "but it would be a good idea.” Reading between the lines, it’s possible there's not enough room in the engine bay for the 5.2-liter twin-turbo engine from the DB11 AMR and DBS Superleggera.



Aston Martin barely squeezed the 5.9-liter V12 in the previous generation, but then again, this particular engine transformed the Vantage from a British sports cars into a tire-shredding firecracker. The V12 Vantage was available with three pedals while the



Oddly enough, the biggest demand for manuals comes from the United States according to chief executive officer Andy Palmer. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the



The V8 from Mercedes- AMG was never offered with a three-pedal setup, leaving Aston Martin to foot the bill despite the fact the Vantage doesn’t sell as much as the GT. Specific control electronics and other complexities add to the cost of development, but then again, there’s a profit to be made given the demand for this type of transmission.



