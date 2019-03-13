James Bond Goes Electric With Aston Martin Rapide E in 25th Movie

James Bond and Aston Martin are as inseparable as 007 and his Martinis. Admittedly, the sixth Bond is also a fan of Heineken, but most fans are willing to let this one slide.

After “Spectre” (2015), director Danny Boyle was supposed to helm the franchise but unexpectedly quit, reportedly after plans to kill the current James Bond (Daniel Craig) as a means to introduce a different, perhaps younger and less blonde one. Cary Joji Fukunaga came to replace him and he is the one bent on bringing Bond up to speed with the current trends.



So, for “Shatterhand” (if that’s the name the next installment will be released under), Bond will drive an electric car. It will still be an Aston Martin – and a limited-edition one, as well – but it will be electric: the



“The decision was spearheaded by the film’s new director, who’s a total tree-hugger,” one spy tells The Sun. “He is working directly with Aston Martin to get one of their electric cars ready for its big close-up.”



Apparently, the car will be one of the main protagonists of an action scene, as is to be expected.



“It’s going to be the center of an incredible action sequence in the movie. James Bond is known for driving amazing cars and this one won’t disappoint either,” the same tipster shares. “It’s going to have all the high-tech gadgets. To be clear, this is something Cary pushed for and Daniel and the producers are going along with.”



