2020 Aston Martin DBX Shown Drifting on Snow in Official Clip

The SUV frenzy will soon expand to infect Aston Martin as well. For a while now the carmaker has been testing a car it calls DBX, planning to make an official presentation of its first-ever SUV by the end of this year.

The footage was shot at the Pirelli Sottozero Centre at the Flurheden Proving Ground in Sweden, where the car was taken for the latest series of tests.



“The Aston Martin DBX needs to be ready for a wide range of multi-terrain surfaces, so in addition to testing the car in normal day-to-day situations, we need to test it in extreme conditions such as these,” explains what we’re seeing in the video Matt Becker, Aston Martin’s chief engineer.



“Testing these prototypes in cold climate conditions helps us to assess the car’s early dynamics and crucially ensure confidence inspiring sure-footedness on low grip surfaces.”



Official technical information about the car was not yet released, but rumors point to Aston’s SUV entering the market with a gasoline engine and later on adding a hybrid powertrain.



The interior of the production model will be drawn in China, at the company’s



For the task of manufacturing the DBX, as well as the upcoming Lagonda electric models, Aston Martin is in the final stages of converting a former Royal Air Force compound at St Athan, in Wales, into an assembly facility.



Aston Martin plans to begin manufacturing the DBX SUV in mid-2019, but production of the model is not expected to start before 2020.



