Mid-Engined Aston Martin Vanquish Out for Ferrari and McLaren Blood

It's no secret that the Aston Martin Vanquish wasn't exactly the top performed in its class when the Brits decided to retire the badge earlier in the decade. However, with Gaydon now reinventing itself as a mid-engined supercar builder, the Vanquish name is making one hell of a comeback.

Nevertheless, Aston is betting on F1-style downsizing, so the unit occupying the middle section of the new Vanquish will be a turbocharged V6. And we're not expecting this to be part of a hybrid powertrain, as is the case with its even fiercer siblings mentioned above.



Since supercars of this class now come with around 700 ponies, we're expecting the AM to feature a similar output.



And while the Valkyrie and the AM-RB 003 pack carbon bodies, the Vanquish will make use of the brand's aluminum expertise. Even so, we'll still get racing-inspired aero, albeit with a look that requires less concentration to digest.



"There's less of the negative space that defines the look of the Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003. It's a prettier car, and purposely so, as it's been designed to thrive in a less extreme performance envelope," Miles Nurnberger, Aston Martin Director of Design explains.



"Its beauty comes from a shift in emphasis from the aggressive, function-driven surfaces of Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003 to more flowing and sensuous forms, while retaining a resolute athleticism and modernity: critical qualities in expressing the distinct character and capabilities of what will be Aston Martin's first mid-engined series production supercar," the penning specialist continues.



