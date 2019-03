Mid-Engined Aston Martin Vanquish Out for Ferrari and McLaren Blood

And the Brits have used the Geneva Motor Show to bring us the mid-engined Vanquish concept car. This is to the AM-RB 003 hypercar what the latter is to the Valkyrie halo toy. So we're basically looking at a supercar that's aimed to take on the Ferrari F8 Tributo , the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and the McLaren 720S or their successors.Nevertheless, Aston is betting on F1-style downsizing, so the unit occupying the middle section of the new Vanquish will be a turbocharged V6. And we're not expecting this to be part of a hybrid powertrain, as is the case with its even fiercer siblings mentioned above.Since supercars of this class now come with around 700 ponies, we're expecting the AM to feature a similar output.And while the Valkyrie and the AM-RB 003 pack carbon bodies, the Vanquish will make use of the brand's aluminum expertise. Even so, we'll still get racing-inspired aero, albeit with a look that requires less concentration to digest."There's less of the negative space that defines the look of the Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003. It's a prettier car, and purposely so, as it's been designed to thrive in a less extreme performance envelope," Miles Nurnberger, Aston Martin Director of Design explains."Its beauty comes from a shift in emphasis from the aggressive, function-driven surfaces of Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003 to more flowing and sensuous forms, while retaining a resolute athleticism and modernity: critical qualities in expressing the distinct character and capabilities of what will be Aston Martin's first mid-engined series production supercar," the penning specialist continues.The mid-engined Aston Martin Vanquish is set to enter production in 2022, with the company set to learn plenty of lessons from its big brothers meanwhile.