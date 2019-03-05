Aston Martin Vanquish Mid-Engine Supercar Confirmed With Twin-Turbo V6

Cupra Formentor Concept Looks Like a Regular SEAT at Geneva 2019

“Although it takes Aston Martin into new territory, it does so with the benefit of hard-won knowledge, ground-breaking ideas and an uncompromising mindset,” declared Max Szwaj, the British brand’s chief technical officer. Based on the renderings and sketches, we’re not surprised Aston Martin will need three years to finish research & development. Despite the Valkyrie and AM-RB 003 design influences, the Vanquish looks different from both. The higher rear deck is one of those differences.Utilizing a bonded aluminum structure, the Vanquish will be powered by “a new V6 engine.” The twin-turbo powerplant adds hybridization in the case of the AM-RB 003, confirmed to go into production as the Valhalla in late 2021 with a price in the ballpark of £1 million.Aston Martin doesn’t mention the displacement of the V6 nor anything in regard to performance. When Cosworth started work on the V12 in the Valkyrie, the first step was to develop a three-cylinder with a displacement of 1.6 liters and an output of 250 horsepower. Given these circumstances, a 3.2-liter V6 with two turbochargers instead of natural aspiration doesn’t sound impossible.Another scenario would be 2.6 liters, based on the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 that Aston Martin uses in the DB11, DB11 AMR, and DBS Superleggera . This engine, capable of 725 PS or 715 horsepower, is manufactured by the Ford Motor Company in Cologne, Germany.Aston Martin didn’t release any photographs of the interior, but who cares about that? A mid-engine supercar is all about looks and performance, not about cup holders.“Our first series production rear mid-engined supercar will be a transformational moment for the brand, for it is the car that will propel Aston Martin into a sector of the market traditionally seen as the heartland of luxury sports cars,” said chief executive officer Andy Palmer.“Although it takes Aston Martin into new territory, it does so with the benefit of hard-won knowledge, ground-breaking ideas and an uncompromising mindset,” declared Max Szwaj, the British brand’s chief technical officer.