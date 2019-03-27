autoevolution

Mitsubishi Lancer Crowned Slowest Selling Car Of 2018 In the U.S.

The Lancer is nothing more than a shadow of its rally-bred self, and Mitsubishi is struggling to sell the damn thing in the United States. Average days on the dealership lot? 195.3 according to USA Today, and that’s worrisome if you remember the financial difficulties that brought Mitsubishi under the helm of Nissan and Renault.
Care to guess which were the second and third slowest-selling nameplates in the United States in 2018? Enter the Volkswagen Touareg (194.1 days; no longer available in the U.S.) and Volvo 60 Series (177.9 days). The Fiat 500 and Chrysler 200 are next, and as you know, the late Sergio Marchionne said the 200 was wrong from the get-go.

Heading over to USA Today reveals 21 more entries, with the BMW 6 Series doing the best thanks to 130.3 average days on the lot. What’s not apparent is that General Motors struggles to move the likes of the CTS, LaCrosse, and Impala, models that will be discontinued from the U.S. lineup.

Fiat Chrysler’s surprise is the Stelvio, more so if you remember that crossovers are all the rage these days. Maybe it’s the Alfa Romeo badge that’s putting some people off, maybe it’s the price, who knows? The list further exposes the lack of demand for small cars such as the Toyota Yaris iA and MINI Cooper, nameplates that can’t compete with the likes of the Honda HR-V and Civic.

Wagon lovers are also an endangered species in North America. The Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen ended up on 23rd, and things aren’t looking well for the Golf Alltrack either. Nevertheless, Subaru continues to believe in this body style as the Outback prepares to roll out on the Subaru Global Platform for the 2020 model year, complete with a four-cylinder turbocharged boxer.

On an ending note, why should this list be of interest to anyone of us? Prospective buyers on a budget could use this information to haggle with the dealership, of course! A few grand off the suggested retail price sounds alright, more so if you remember that used-car prices were at a 13-year high in 2018.
