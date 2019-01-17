autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Riding a Motorcycle Reduces Stress, Study Shows

17 Jan 2019, 15:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Driving a car is a very stressful activity. So stressful, in fact, that it gave birth to the now widely used term road rage, which stands for the display of aggressive and dangerous behavior towards other people. Riding a motorcycle, on the other hand, has the opposite effect.
13 photos
2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition
At least this is what the results of a study conducted by a team of scientists from the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior say.

The study, funded by Harley-Davidson, found several interesting facts about the effects of riding a bike, including increased metrics of focus and attention and decreased levels of cortisol, a hormone that is a telltale sign of stress.

The researchers looked into the participants' electrical brain activity, heart rate and levels of adrenaline, noradrenaline, and cortisol measured before, during and after riding a motorcycle. As a control, the same things were measured before, during and after driving a car and resting.

As per the study’s findings, riding a motorcycle for 20 minutes can increase the heart rate by 11 percent, reaching a level similar to that achieved while performing a light exercise. The increase in alertness is similar to the one humans get after drinking a cup of coffee.

The most interesting finding is that riding a motorcycle was found to have a positive effect on stress levels, decreasing hormonal biomarkers by 28 percent compared to the other measured activities (Harley-Davidson did not reveal whether it means d).

“Stress levels, especially among young adults, continue to rise, and people are exploring pathways to better their mental and physical health,” said in a statement Don Vaughn, the leading neuroscientist behind the study.

“Until recently, the technology to rigorously measure the impact of activities like motorcycling on the brain didn’t exist.”

The study is titled The mental and physical effects of riding a motorcycle and will be presented in full later this year. Its findings are based on measurements taken from 50 experienced motorcyclists that rode their own bikes on a 22-minute route.
Harley-Davidson stress motorcycle study driving adrenaline hormone
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Latest car models:
BMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumCADILLAC XT6CADILLAC XT6 Large SUVHOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactAll car models  
 
 