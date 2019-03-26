2017 Nissan Altima Is America’s Most Stolen New Car

Even in this day and age, bone-stock cars such as the Toyota Camry and Ford Fusion are stolen by people who couldn’t care less about the hard-earned cash of others. But as it happens, thieves target the 2017 Nissan Altima more than the usual suspects as far as newer models are concerned, including the Honda Accord sedan and Ford F-Series workhorse.

Does it come as a surprise Driving Tests analyzed car thefts from 2017 in the United States, and the results are worrisome if not unexpected. No fewer than 773,139 motor vehicles were stolen that year, up from 767,290 in 2016 according to data from the Insurance Information Institution, National Insurance Crime Bureau, and Uniform Crime Reporting Program overseen by the FBI.Vehicles produced for the 2017 model year that happen to be the most targeted by thieves include the Altima , Camry, and GMC full-size pickup truck. Lower down the list, there are the Hyundai Elantra, Ford Fusion, Ford full-size pickup, Ram, Toyota Corolla, GMC Savana van, and Hyundai Sonata.As for the most stolen motor vehicles regardless of model year, the Honda Civic remains the most tempting proposition. Next up, Driving Tests lists the Honda Accord, Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Toyota Corolla, Dodge full-size pickup truck, GMC Sierra, and Chevrolet Impala. That’s right; there are thieves who choose something as boring as the Impala for some reason or another!In 2017, the most stolen Civic of them all was the 1998 model year according to the three sources mentioned at the beginning of the article. More than 45,000 examples of the breed were stolen two years ago, and all told, “car theft caused a total loss of roughly $6 billion in 2017.”By region, Alaska and New Mexico lead the ranking. Washington D.C. claimed third place, followed by Nevada on fourth, Colorado, Oregon, California, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. “Alaska, by far, stands out though, with roughly 22 vehicles stolen for every 1,000 registered vehicles.”Does it come as a surprise Alaska is the leading state in terms of the biggest increase in car thefts? Vermont, on the other hand, posted the biggest decrease as per Uniform Crime Report data from 2016 and 2017.