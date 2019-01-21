autoevolution
Most Americans Consider Their Car Part of The Family, Study Shows

Telling an American driver that a car is “just a car” is like telling an animal lover that the death of a pet is something they will be able to quickly get over. A car is for the average American like a member of the family, a new study shows.
Of the 2,000 drivers questioned by Toco Warranty, 60 percent consider their vehicle a full-fledged member of the family and 56 percent will even have a name for it, Fox News reports. American drivers develop genuine bonds with the cars they drive, to the point where they admit to experiencing a feeling of guilt whenever they have to be at the wheel of a different vehicle.

Popular and very funky car names include The Bug Slayer, Optimus Punto, Muscle Boy, Professor Yaffle and Miss Tigglywinkle. Most drivers name their cars after a prominent feature of the vehicle, with a small number of them using cultural references or finding inspiration in celebrities. Car owners usually describe their vehicles as “reliable,” but there are also those who see it as adventurous or even charming.

Considering how close the bond between driver and car is in the U.S., it should come as no surprise then that 2 in 5 Americans queried admit to regularly talking to their vehicle. Most conversations happen during longer trips and usually involve uttering words of encouragement towards the car, to make it go faster or to will it up a steep incline. The study shows that married drivers are more likely to chat with their vehicle, as compared to single or divorced drivers.

About 23 percent of drivers feel guilty when they’re driving another set of wheels. The feeling of familiarity comes from the fact that an average American driver eats 6 full meals in the vehicle, sleeps 2 and a half nights in it, and has sex 3 times in it during the ownership.

When drivers tend to “treat” their cars, they usually do it by means of a wash or wax (55 percent) or by never letting the gas tank fall below 1/4th (40 percent).

“Toco Warranty has long realized that Americans view their cars as four-wheeled family members. Whether you are driving to little league, on a road trip or heading out on your daily commute, we know that every mile counts,” Nota Berger, CEO of Toco Warranty, says.
