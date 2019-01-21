Most Americans Consider Their Car Part of The Family, Study Shows

More on this:

1 Americans Are More Likely to Die From Opioid OD Than Car Crash

2 Brits Spend 35 Million Hours a Year Looking For Their Parked Cars

3 Parachutes Don’t Save The Life of Those Jumping From a Plane, New Study Shows

4 Women Spend More on Their Bikes Compared to Men

5 Men More Likely Than Women to Pass Driving Test on Their First Try