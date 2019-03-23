autoevolution
Aston Martin DBS Shooting Brake Rendered as The Ferrari Rival We Need

Aston Martin is one of the few major names that are currently pushing the shooting brake genre forward, with other brands of the sort involving Porche and Mercedes-Benz. Oh, and let's not forget Ferrari (you'll get to why the name of the Prancing Horse is so important below).
To be more precise, the British automotive producer has given us the majestic Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. And while we applaud that effort, it was an uber-limited model and we'd love to see Gaydon building an S/B for the masses, if we might use the term in this area of the market.

And the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera would be the ideal starting point for such a shooting brake. This is why we've brought along a rendering that portrays such a model - we couldn't take our eyes off this pixel play, so we simply had to share it with you.

The DBS is sharper than the DB11, so it would deliver the kind of performance to please any aficionado. And with the added space in the back, the rear passengers could enjoy the continent blitzing experience, while the machine would have no problem swallowing the luggage of four persons.

Now... where have we heard about such a proposal before? That's right, this is the recipe that has earned the Ferrari GTC4Lusso, along with its FF predecessor, plenty of praise.

Of course, the idea of such a Gaydon S/B might never become real. You see, Maranello might have introduced the FF and GTC4Lusso as a prelude to its upcoming crossover.

Nevertheless, Aston Martin is already gearing up to launch its first crossover, with the DBX set to come to the world later this year.

Then there's the family vehicle venture delivered by the splendid Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Concept we met in Geneva earlier this month.

However, we really can't complain about the diversity of the AM lineup, especially after the mid-engined trifecta the Brits displayed in Geneva (think: Valkyrie, AM-RB 003 and Vanquish).

 

My latest edit, a DBS Shooting brake..what do you think?!

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Mar 20, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

