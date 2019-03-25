2020 Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato First Renderings Released

autoevolution
This year, Italian design house Zagato is celebrating its 100th anniversary. For the better part of those years, the company has been a steady partner for Aston Martin, and ever since last year the Brits announced they are planning a very special 2019 in honor of Zagato.
Aston Martin is currently in the process of creating the DBZ Centenary Collection, a project meant to revive cars of the past with styling for the future. Among them, the DBS GT Zagato, whose first images were released on Monday.

Based on the DBS Superleggera, the car takes its design cues from the original DB4 GT Zagato introduced in October 1960 at the London Motor Show.

The 2020 DBS GT Zagato retains, for instance, the double-bubble roof of the original, only that it reinterprets it to match the car it is based on. The feature is elongated, stretching from the top of the windscreen to the rear, but is also visible on the front hood thanks to the theme chosen there.

A  wraparound windscreen, unique whee, and headlamp design, and a massive front grille complete the look of the car.

“In the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation we have one of the world’s most beautiful and instantly recognizable pieces of car design,” said in a statement Marek Reichman, Aston Martin chief creative officer.

“Both design teams at Aston Martin and Zagato have together risen to the task magnificently; taking the already fabulous DBS Superleggera and shaping something which retains its identity as an Aston Martin, but expresses itself as only a Zagato can. Sensational-looking and extremely rare, it is the modern incarnation of a timeless icon.”

There’s no word yet when the actual production version of the car will be shown, but Aston Martin says it will become available for order by the end of next year. Just as with the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, there will be only 19 DBS GT Zagato ever built.
