Aston Martin V12 Speedster Is an F/A-18 Hornet For the Road, Label Says So

With each new decade that passes, supercars have a more difficult time delivering the thrills of the good old days, with the ever-stricter emissions regulations and the customers' increasing demand for comfort creatures being among the main culprits. Nevertheless, a revived genre comes to deal with this and I'm talking about go-fast machines that not only ditch the roof, but also the windshield - say hello to its latest member, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

17 photos