Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Is an F-15 for the Road, Company Speed Records Stop Now

Seriously now, do contemporary hypercars get any better than the Jesko? This is a vessel whose "standard" form is a downforce monster that's always ready to dominate a track, while its new daily driver derivative skips the massive rear wing in favor of two fins inspired by the F-15 fighter jets that come equipped with similar and iconic double vertical stabilizer? Oh, and the final particle of the newcomer's badge happens to be shared with a world-famous vodka brand based in the Swedish town of Åhus, which is just 1.5 hours away from the carmaker's Angelholm headquarters.Speaking of responsible ways to put alcohol and cars into the same sentence, E85 (which is 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline) will unleash the full 1,600 hp, 1500 Nm wrath of this monster, while feeding it with gasoline means its 5.0-liter V8 is "limited" to 1,280 ponies and 1,000 Nm of torque.And while we're talking old news, you should know the insane seven-clutch, nine-speed transmission is still here.To achieve a drag coefficient of 0.278, the Swedes have removed the front apron canards and the hood vent, while the rear wheels and the rear apron have been redefined.Interestingly, the Jesko Absolut tells us just as much about the company's present as it does about its future. To start with the first, 300 mph was the value mentioned during last year's debut, but it looks like this daily driver (more on this below) might climb even higher.So while the automaker doesn't mention the actual maximum velocity of the Jesko Absolut, it does tell us that it is "destined to achieve higher, more extraordinary speeds than any Koenigsegg or any other fully homologated car before it - how fast? Time will tell."As for those clues about the future, the carmaker explains this "is the fastest Koenigsegg ever made and the company will never endeavor to make a faster series-production road car - ever,"So, what could this all mean? Well, we may see the Jesko absoluting the 304.77 mph (490 kph) recorded by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ and that shouldn't impact Molsheim, since the French carmaker had already announced its speed record withdrawal following the said achievement.So it's probably safe to say the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is not just the fastest car in the world, but also one that you can't buy (the 125 examples of the Jeso and Jesko Absolut sold like hotcakes, remember?).