Here Are the Most Memorable Movie Ferraris of All Time

4 Fearful of LMDh Prototypes, Aston Martin Puts the WEC Hypercar Program "On Hold"

3 The Prince of Wales Visits Aston Martin’s SUV Factory, Drives the New DBX

More on this:

2021 Aston Martin DB11 Gets V8-Engined Shadow Edition

The focus at Aston Martin may be on the DBX , V8 Vantage Roadster, and all-new Valkyrie, but the British automaker didn’t forget about the DB11 either. The 2021 model year is already available to order with the Mercedes-AMG V8 engine as the Shadow Edition, and pricing for this specification kicks off at $226,600 excluding destination charge. 15 photos



Available as a fixed-head coupe or open-top convertible, the DB11 V8 Shadow Edition sweetens the deal with Pure Black Alcantara and Obsidian Black Leather on the steering wheel, black anodized sill plates, polished black chrome wings and script badging, gloss-black hood blades, and 20-inch directional alloy wheels in gloss black. Customers who feel that’s not special enough for them can opt for even more gloss-black garnish.



“We have carefully selected the Shadow Edition design elements to subtly yet noticeably alter the DB11’s appearance – moving it further towards a more assertive and purposeful GT style,” said Marek Reichman, the executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin. Subtle, however, isn’t the right word in this context...



Six defined exterior colors are also available, along with colored brake calipers and matching interior stitching. James Bond’s automotive brand of choice is a very different animal from the days of Goldfinger and the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful DB5, alright!



Let that sink in for a minute, then remember how much the bone-stock DB11 V8 costs in the United States of America. The question is, what does Aston Martin offer on top of the basic specification for $27,605? For starters, “exclusivity” is the word you’re looking for because the Shadow Edition is limited to merely 300 examples worldwide.Available as a fixed-head coupe or open-top convertible, the DB11 V8 Shadow Edition sweetens the deal with Pure Black Alcantara and Obsidian Black Leather on the steering wheel, black anodized sill plates, polished black chrome wings and script badging, gloss-black hood blades, and 20-inch directional alloy wheels in gloss black. Customers who feel that’s not special enough for them can opt for even more gloss-black garnish.“We have carefully selected the Shadow Edition design elements to subtly yet noticeably alter the DB11’s appearance – moving it further towards a more assertive and purposeful GT style,” said Marek Reichman, the executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin. Subtle, however, isn’t the right word in this context...Six defined exterior colors are also available, along with colored brake calipers and matching interior stitching. James Bond’s automotive brand of choice is a very different animal from the days of Goldfinger and the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful DB5, alright! Aston Martin didn’t make any changes to the twin-turbo V8 underhood, which sends 510 PS (503 horsepower) and 675 Nm (497 pound-feet) of torque to the rear axle with the help of a torque-converter automatic transmission. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes four seconds flat while top speed is rated at 302 kilometers per hour (188 miles per hour).

load press release