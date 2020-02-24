Ultra-Wide Aston Martin DBX By Lumma Design Loses Most SUV Abilities

The Ferrari Myths Hollywood Has Sold You On

A small part of the European tuning world has been acting rather strange in recent years, with companies battling each other in developing some of the most outrageous body kits this side of the flamboyant 1980s. 15 photos



Its latest project revolves around Aston Martin's first SUV , the



Turning the ostentatious game up to eleven, the Lumma CLR AM body kit converts the sporty DBX crossover into a much more menacing shooting brake, with the decreased ground clearance becoming pretty much useless on rougher roads.



Limited to just 20 units, the conversion kit includes enough custom parts to completely change the car's look from every angle. The front end has been adorned with a new spoiler blade, which visibly lowers the car, there are new hood intakes and the engine grille has been redesigned, with most of the new additions being manufactured from carbon fiber.



The madness continues on the two sides of the crossover, which has gotten a hell of a lot wider because of it. The set of wheel arch extensions is completed by new side skirts and side trims, transforming the DBX into a touring car for the road.



The rear is as crazy as you would expect, with Lumma Design replacing the production rear apron with its own design, featuring even more carbon fiber components. The aerodynamic diffuser has also been redesigned and there is now a 3-part spoiler lip and a new roof spoiler to complete the package.



Not exactly surprising, the kit also comprises carbon fiber trim for the interior, including some inlays on the redesigned steering wheel and pedal pads.



