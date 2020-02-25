Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Criticizes Aston Martin Over Le Mans Racing Project

2 Peugeot Hypercar Will Go Endurance Racing in 2022

Le Mans hypercars without KERS like the SCG 007 would need to hit an output figure beyond the capabilities of the original engine option, namely 850 horsepower. At that kind of output, the twin-turbo V6 isn’t capable of running too long without blowing up in a puff of smoke. Going forward, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has set its sights on a specialist engine builder now that Alfa Romeo is out of the picture. The financial problems and the company’s involvement in F1 with the Racing Point team are more honest explanations for this decision, but the truth of the matter is, Aston Martin has realized that LMDh prototypes are too close for comfort in terms of outright performance. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus , which is a boutique automaker that had to make changes to the 007 hypercar it plans to race in the World Endurance Championship, isn’t buying it at ll. The chief executive officer, James Glickenhaus, lashed out at Aston Martin as follows:“I feel sorry for those who bought shares at the IPO price.” This is a jab at how much the British automaker has fallen on the stock exchange since the financial woes came to light. “I feel the salaries taken by execs for abominable performance is obscene. They should do the honorable thing; resign, and return the money to the company.” If this feels intense for a chief executive officer, just wait till James starts going all out.“Their infantile behavior has pushed us back and cost us money, but unlike Aston Martin; Toyota, By Kolles, and us will be there next season with great and interesting cars, and we will race hard and honorably.” The final quote made by SCG on Facebook features very strong language, but it pretty much sums up which of the two parties is in the right.Glickenhaus doesn’t blame the ACO, admitting that the Automobile Club de l'Ouest has treated them well by listening to the automaker’s woes. Even when the governing body changed the hypercar regulations a few days ago, Glickenhaus took the news standing tall despite having to opt for a different engine over the 2.9-liter Alfa Romeo twin-turbo V6.Le Mans hypercars without KERS like the SCG 007 would need to hit an output figure beyond the capabilities of the original engine option, namely 850 horsepower. At that kind of output, the twin-turbo V6 isn’t capable of running too long without blowing up in a puff of smoke. Going forward, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has set its sights on a specialist engine builder now that Alfa Romeo is out of the picture.