The Aston Martin Valkyrie Looks Like a V12 Spaceship With Insane Aero

Remember when the hypercar world consisted of the three greats from McLaren, Porsche, and Ferrari? We’re on the brink of entering a new era of high-performance land missiles, and Aston Martin is willing to get a piece. 12 photos AMG has EV Mode!



Porsche still hasn’t got a successor for the 918 Spyder, so let’s head on over to McLaren.



And finally, we turn our attention back to Aston Martin. The Brits have the upper hand in terms of cylinder count, and speaking of the oily bits, Cosworth has that certain something over an in-house developed powerplant. At 6.5 liters, the V12 of the Valkyrie also happens to be the largest of the bunch.



Even more importantly, Aston Martin decided to keep things simple by opting for natural aspiration instead of forced induction. This allows the engine to rev ridiculously high, and the exhaust note is – let’s say aurally intoxicating.



The most important thing about the Valkyrie, however, is the extreme aero that comes courtesy of Red Bull Racing by way of chief technical officer Adrian Newey. You know, the guy who designed championship-winning cars for Williams and McLaren as well as the F1 team of Dietrich Mateschitz.



The car in the photo gallery is a near-production car, “navigating the roads nearby Silverstone” in the United Kingdom. More to the point, what Aston Martin tries to say on Twitter is that they’re “a step closer to first deliveries.” Only 150 units of



Following successful circuit testing, Valkyrie has been navigating the roads nearby @SilverstoneUK.



