Q Division Spruces Up the Aston Martin DBX for the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Days after the Prince of Wales visited the St Athan production plant, Aston Martin announces three levels of customization for the DBX ultra-luxury sports utility vehicle. Described as a “dark art” by the British automaker, sprucing up the DBX is more than meets the eye.
Three levels of customization are in the pipeline as part of the Q by Aston Martin – Commission and Q by Aston Martin – Collection. The demo vehicle in the photo gallery is adorned with 22-inch wheels finished in gloss black, machined aluminum jewelry with a diamond pattern and satin-chrome finish, Obsidian Black leather upholstery, carbon cladding on the center console and door panels, and herringbone carbon fiber in the trunk.
Speaking of which, Q by Aston Martin needs 12 hours of curing and 90 hours of milling for a single block of carbon fiber consisting of 280 individual layers laid by hand. The Satin Xenon Gray exterior paint is marvelous in its own right, more so when complemented by the carbon-fiber exterior styling package as well as the anodized tread and sill plates.
Priced at $189,900 in the United States before $3,086 for the destination and handling, the twin-turbo V8-engined DBX will set you back more than $200,000, probably $250,000 with Q by Aston Martin garnishing inside and out. According to vice president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman, the customization department “offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable.”
Sitting on the Second Century vehicle architecture of the V8 Vantage and DB11, the DBX tips the scales at more than 2.2 tonnes right off the bat. The curb weight isn’t that much of a problem in the twisties thanks to a 48-volt active roll system, and off the beaten path, the Terrain Plus driving mode helps the gentle giant do its best on rocky trails or muddy ruts.
Only a Mercedes-AMG powerplant is available for the time being, but Aston Martin did mention the possibility of swapping the 4.0-liter engine for the V12 in the DB11 and DBS Superleggera. It remains to be seen, however, if the twelve-cylinder option will be baptized DBX AMR.
