The Range Rover Adventum Coupe Looks Majestic, Priced From EUR 270,000

Premiered at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March then canceled in January 2019 over the financial difficulties of Jaguar Land Rover, the SV Coupe can still be had if you know where to look. Niels van Roij Design can set you up with a two-door luxury SUV based on the Range Rover, complete with a 525-horsepower V8 under the hood as well as a thumpin’ great supercharger.
Adventum Coupe is how the gentle giant is called, and only 100 units will be manufactured for the princely price of 270,000 euros before taxes. The coachbuilder currently accepts 50,000-euro deposits, and if you were wondering, each example of the breed takes roughly six months to be built.
Designed by Niels van Roij and converted by Bas van Roomen, the Adventum Coupe retains the tailgate, hood, and front fenders of the donor vehicle. As you’d expect from a Range Rover that’s been chopped to create the two-door body style, the B-pillars have been relocated, there's new glass, and plenty of reinforcements ensure the structural integrity of the vehicle.
The Adventum Coupe in the photo gallery is the first of its kind, finished in Arctic White paintwork over a Red interior with Nappa leather upholstery, teak flooring for the footwell and trunk compartment, piano-black trim with lots of lacquer, and captain’s chairs at the rear with electric adjustment.
Customers can spruce up the cabin with plenty of optional extras while the exterior can be had with two-tone paintwork. Customization can go so far that van Roij can incorporate the color of the pinstripe from the owner’s favorite suite into the interior, be it a trim piece or the leather upholstery.
Land Rover is set to replace the Range Rover in 2021 for the 2022 model year. At the time of writing, Niels van Roij Design hasn’t offered any information in regard to expanding the catalog with the next generation or other Land Rover products such as the Discovery and Defender.
As opposed to the D7 vehicle architecture of the outgoing generation, the 2022 Range Rover will switch to the Modular Longitudinal Architecture. The MLA is capable of complete electrification, and Jaguar is set to debut the first-ever EV on this platform with the next generation of the XJ.
