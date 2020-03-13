More on this:

2021 Ford Bronco World Premiere Postponed Over COVID-19 Pandemic

As you know, the coronavirus is wreaking havoc in as Europe and the world of Formula 1 with the cancellation of the 2020 Australian Grand Prix . The U.S. may have suspended travel from the Old Continent, but nevertheless, COVID-19 is already affecting automakers in Michigan. 29 photos



Spokesman Mark Truby told



Both two- and four-door body styles are in the pipeline for the 2021 model year, and according to The Detroit News, the short-wheelbase version is expected to enter production in Michigan before the end of 2020. Previewed by the Bronco R, the production model is certain to get turbocharged.



Be it the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as the entry-level engine or the 2.7-liter EcoBoost for serious performance on the road and off the beaten path, the mid-size SUV has the makings of a commercial success in a segment where Jeep rules supreme. Because the Land Rover Defender is now a unibody, the Wrangler has no alternative for the time being. But how big is this segment, though?



Because the Bronco will be a U.S. affair, let’s look at the Wrangler’s sales in this part of the world for the 2019 calendar year. No fewer than 228,042 examples were sold, down from 240,032 units in 2018. If the Ford Motor Company can top 100,000 in the first year of production, then Jeep is certain to feel the heat as the market share of the Wrangler takes a nosedive. The Wolverine State also happens to be where the all-new Bronco will be manufactured. More to the point, the body-on-frame utility vehicle will be produced alongside the Ranger mid-size pickup truck. Originally scheduled to premiere next week, Ford has decided to postpone the grand reveal.Spokesman Mark Truby told The Detroit News that “it will be rescheduled as soon as possible," but didn’t go into further detail because of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The thing is, Ford could’ve uploaded a few photographs on the Internet together with the main specifications of the Jeep Wrangler-rivaling model. This is how many automakers got over the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show…Both two- and four-door body styles are in the pipeline for the 2021 model year, and according to The Detroit News, the short-wheelbase version is expected to enter production in Michigan before the end of 2020. Previewed by the Bronco R, the production model is certain to get turbocharged.Be it the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as the entry-level engine or the 2.7-liter EcoBoost for serious performance on the road and off the beaten path, the mid-sizehas the makings of a commercial success in a segment where Jeep rules supreme. Because the Land Rover Defender is now a unibody, the Wrangler has no alternative for the time being. But how big is this segment, though?Because the Bronco will be a U.S. affair, let’s look at the Wrangler’s sales in this part of the world for the 2019 calendar year. No fewer than 228,042 examples were sold, down from 240,032 units in 2018. If the Ford Motor Company can top 100,000 in the first year of production, then Jeep is certain to feel the heat as the market share of the Wrangler takes a nosedive.