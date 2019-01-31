Land Rover Cancels Range Rover SV Coupe

Revealed in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show, the SV Coupe is SUV royalty even for Range Rover. But the three-door luxobarge with frameless doors has been discontinued despite the fact Land Rover has been testing the SV Coupe both on the road and at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
Part of the reason has something to do with the starting price. £240,000 from the get-go and 575 ponies might seem too much for too little, but the 999-vehicle production run does ensure exclusivity. On the flip side, Land Rover had to develop a different stamping process for the SV Coupe.
A statement from Land Rover - published by Autocar.co.uk - informs that the British automaker has taken the difficult decision “to inform our customers that the Range Rover SV Coupe will not proceed into production.” Looking at the bigger picture, that’s money down the drain right there!
“Land Rover is focusing its resources and investment on the next generation of world-class products,” including all-new platforms and electrification ranging from mild- to hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles. Nevertheless, the Special Vehicle Operations division has nothing to do because of this unexpected announcement.
“SVO is continuing to develop exciting cars that push the boundaries of luxury, performance, and capability.” As much as the British automaker tries to sugarcoat this matter, Special Vehicle Operations was looking forward to introducing the SV Coupe as the first nameplate to be manufactured from the ground up at the Technical Center in Coventry.
Their latest product is the XE SV Project 8, a compact executive sedan with 600 ponies from the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that develops 575 horsepower in the F-Type SVR. The go-faster model is limited to 300 examples of the breed, which makes it more common than the F-Type Project 7 (250 units delivered worldwide).
Instead of an ending note, think for a moment about the competitors of the Range Rover SV Coupe. There’s the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and plenty more in the pipeline, including the Ferrari Purosangue. Although Land Rover didn’t specify it, we have a sneaking suspicion the SV Coupe was too late to the party.
