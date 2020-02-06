Range Rover Sedan Is the Bentley Rival You Never Imagined

A Range Rover sedan, what kind of contraption is this? We're obviously talking about a rendering, one that does a pretty good job at convincing the audience such a project could become a reality someday, even though the badge doesn't seem fit for it.
Digital artist Igor Krasnov is the one behind these pixels - the Russian industrial designer has gone to great lengths to paint a convincing picture. As such, the four-door is portrayed from a plethora of angles, and it comes in both white and black - it appears that the latter suits this synthetic design better than the first.
Most of the styling features we've seen on the Range-Rovers that can be found in showrooms are present here. From the headlights and the front grille, through the side vents and the wheels, to the taillights and the exhaust tips.
As a bonus, the C-pillars also appear to sport certain Saab influences - since we're talking about a defunct brand with glorious tradition, this is always a touch that deserves our appreciation.
And there are plenty of other aspects of this four-door design, which you can check out in the pair of Instagram posts below (make sure to use the swipe feature to enjoy all the said angles).
What about the possibility of such a machine going from pixels to metal? On the one hand, it's obvious that Land Rover is expanding the Range Rover family, with the Evoque and the Velar being the perfect examples of this. And this trend only seems like it will grow further in the future, especially since shared platforms and engine families facilitate such developments.
On the other hand, the sheer existence of Jaguar Land Rover means the chances of the two brands risking cannibalization are rather slim. And the fact that such a sedan would have limited rugged terrain abilities only adds to the aspects that get in the way of its development.
Most of the styling features we've seen on the Range-Rovers that can be found in showrooms are present here. From the headlights and the front grille, through the side vents and the wheels, to the taillights and the exhaust tips.
As a bonus, the C-pillars also appear to sport certain Saab influences - since we're talking about a defunct brand with glorious tradition, this is always a touch that deserves our appreciation.
And there are plenty of other aspects of this four-door design, which you can check out in the pair of Instagram posts below (make sure to use the swipe feature to enjoy all the said angles).
What about the possibility of such a machine going from pixels to metal? On the one hand, it's obvious that Land Rover is expanding the Range Rover family, with the Evoque and the Velar being the perfect examples of this. And this trend only seems like it will grow further in the future, especially since shared platforms and engine families facilitate such developments.
On the other hand, the sheer existence of Jaguar Land Rover means the chances of the two brands risking cannibalization are rather slim. And the fact that such a sedan would have limited rugged terrain abilities only adds to the aspects that get in the way of its development.