Boxing Champ Anthony Joshua Gets One-Off Range Rover SVAutobiography

Buying or even receiving fancy, expensive stuff when you're a celebrity and / or public figure comes with the territory, but as far as new luxury cars go, the Range Rover SVAutobiography is a solid choice.

The SVAutobiography is the luxury, fully customizable SUV from Land Rover, with the finishing touches handled by Special Vehicle Operations in collaboration with the future owner. That is to say, if you want your next luxury ride to be as eye-catching as possible, the best way to make it happen is by putting your fingerprint on it.



Anthony Joshua, the unified world heavyweight boxing champion, is the latest celebrity to get one such ride. Land Rover commissioned for him a one-off, truly beautiful Range Rover SVAutobiography, which was delivered to him outside the Finchley Boxing Club in Barnet, north London, where his journey as a boxing champ first began.



A video interview of Joshua is available at the bottom of the page. He declares himself so thrilled with the luxury SUV that he “might just give [it] a hug” (which he actually does), and then offers viewers a quick look inside.



According to the press release, the long-wheelbase SVAutobiography in Bespoke Black was “designed to his precise specifications” and includes personalized touches throughout. There is an AJBXNG plaque in the center console and Joshua’s signature (and his family crest) stitched on all headrests, personalized illuminated treadplates and interior door handles customized with a boxing motif, and Joshua’s name engraved on the dashboard.



Union Flag badges are included on the front fender vents, with the number 258 (a nod to Joshua’s management). Joshua opted for the 565PS V8 Supercharged engine, 22-inch alloy wheels with contrasting red brake calipers. And, of course, there’s the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, which got him giddy at the possibility of chilling out in the back when chauffeured around.



“The countdown to my next fight has begun and this custom Range Rover will play its part in the build-up,” Joshua says in the same press release.



“With family and media commitments here in London and my training base in Sheffield, I spend lots of time on the road. The SVAutobiography will take the stress out of long trips, allowing me to relax in complete comfort, and its unique design features both my family crest and references to my boxing success and I have to thank the team at Land Rover Vehicle Personalization for taking my ideas and making them real,” the boxer adds.



