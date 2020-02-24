2022 Range Rover Spied for the First Time as Long Wheelbase Prototype

SUV

This prototype is our first contact with the vehicle, and it's the Long Wheelbase version, which you can tell by the rear doors being longer than the front ones. However, engineers were previously seen working on the "normal" model at the same location.Anof this magnitude is obviously going to be emprisoned in camouflage right up until its debut. Plenty of companies have tried to base their designs on the classic British luxury 4x4, so it's important that this can't be copied early.Even so, we can see a few major changes to the headlights, which are smaller and have little square halos. Meanwhile, the general silhouette is still that of a typical Range Rover, tall and upright. Around the back, the 2022 Range Rover seems to have longer taillights inspired by the design of the Velar.This fifth-generation model is supposed to be all-new from the ground up, built on the Modular Longitudinal Architecture or MLA. It's expected that this will help the SUV shed some weight, at least before all the new tech gets added.Major changes are probably going to happen in the engine department. Rumors still talk about Land Rover going for a BMW 4.4-liter V8 engine instead of its current and quite thirsty 5-liter supercharged unit.Every other normal engine should feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid auxiliary system. This not only helps conserve fuel but also powers things like the suspension and electronics. The main unit is going to be a 3-liter inline-6, which is already being rolled out on current models. Land Rover is also plotting a few plug-in hybrid models, though these won't be available from the launch of the new SUV.