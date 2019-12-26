What Manufacturers Still Don’t Offer an EV Yet?

Most mainstream manufacturers now offer or are in the process of launching an all-electric vehicle. It’s a segment that’s expanding quickly, and even though not all automakers are as into the idea, they have developed EVs just because rivals are offering them too.





Subaru is another Japanese automaker that currently doesn’t sell any pure-electric vehicles. It does have hybrids in its lineup, but no EVs yet. But there are confirmed plans that it is working together with Toyota on a new shared EV platform that will first spawn a compact SUV which will be badge engineered and sold by both brands. In the U.S. and Europe, manufacturers are required by law to meet certain emissions quotas per their entire range and they’re even fined when they exceed it. So between this and car companies’ desire to not lag behind what competitors are doing, we’ve now reached a point where nearly all are offering some sort of fully-electric model.Not all of them have jumped on thetrain, though, and even though they do offer electrified (hybrid) models, they don’t have any models that are completely emissions-free. They will undoubtedly launch their own EVs in the next few years, but as of right now, they don’t.Alfa Romeo is living a bit of a renaissance right now, after years when its fate was unsure. Now, it has the Giulia and the Stelvio to brag about, models that are serious competitors to the likes of the BMW 3 Series and X3. But even if Alfa now has world class models in its lineup, it does not have an electric vehicle to call its own.The manufacturer plans to add several plug-in hybrid models to its range in the near future (probably by the year 2022), but it has no plans for a fully-electric model.Despite the fact that General Motors does have electric powertrain technology at its disposal, so far it has not launched an electric Cadillac model. This is odd considering there’s even an electric Buick out, yet no Cadillacs.Thankfully for electric vehicle fans who also appreciate the Cadillac brand, it does have plans to launch an EV within the next couple of years (officially in 2022). But if you aren’t into crossovers, then you probably won’t be interested, because that’s the body style it’s chosen for its first electric model.Chrysler (including Ram, Dodge and Jeep ) doesn’t have an EV right now, nor does it have clear plans to make one. One report published last month suggests Fiat-Chrysler (FCA) was looking to buy EV tech from two struggling electric startups, Faraday Future and Seres (originally called SF Motors). But now that FCA has been bought up by Peugeot (which does have its own EV tech), we’ll have to wait and see when and if the first Chrysler-badged EV makes its appearance.Renault sells a great little EV right now, the Zoe city car, which isn’t even its first such series production model. However, its budget brand Dacia has yet to take advantage of Renault’s expertise in the field and at the moment it does not offer an electric model. This may change , though, as it is believed Dacia will launch its own version of the Renault City K-ZE model.Land Rover may be part of the same company as Jaguar (which sells the i-Pace all-electric crossover), but it doesn’t have any EVs in its range right now. And this has to be a missed opportunity since Land Rover is renowned for its excellent SUVs and crossovers (which are hugely popular right now) and if it were to make at least one model electric, it would be an automatic instant hit.There is one in the making, though, currently known as the Road Rover , an all-electric model that will bear the posh Range Rover badge and share its underpinnings with the next Jaguar XJ Lincoln has been pumping out some cool models in recent years, vehicles that have a fresh yet relatable style, cool touches (like warning c himes recorded by an actual orchestra ) and decent levels of tech. However, as of right now, the manufacturer has not announced plans to build an EV of its own - there were some rumors that its first battery powered vehicle might ride on the Rivian platform (that parent company Ford will also be using), but right now nothing is official. Suzuki is one Japanese manufacturer that doesn’t have an EV in its lineup and it hasn’t announced any plans to make one. There were some rumors that it was looking to buy EV know-how from Toyota, but these have not been confirmed.Subaru is another Japanese automaker that currently doesn’t sell any pure-electric vehicles. It does have hybrids in its lineup, but no EVs yet. But there are confirmed plans that it is working together with Toyota on a new shared EV platform that will first spawn a compactwhich will be badge engineered and sold by both brands.