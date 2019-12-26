2020 Volkswagen Golf Already Lowered on Rotiform Wheels

If there's one thing the Volkswagen community is good at, that's fitting expensive wheels to normal cars. But the new Golf 8 has only been out for a couple of weeks, and we're a little surprised to see it slammed already.
This is the work of the HOW DEEP? crew, which specializes in this kind of fitment. The German shop was among the first to lower both the new Tiguan and the Arteon. Obviously, the Golf is better suited to this kind of work, being the 8th generation of a mods icon. But we only have a couple of "vanilla" versions available right now, powered by 1.0 and 1.5 TSI motors.
Mechanically, the 2020 model isn't that different from the previous Golf. In fact, it's got exactly the same wheelbase and we have a sneaking suspicion the bumper or light mounting points are in the same place. Can anybody check if an older Rocket Bunny widebody kit still works?
The wheels chosen for this project are a massive 8.5x20 inches ones. The Rotiform CVT design is an elaborate multi-spoke that's thicc like a Bentley alloy and has a Porsche-like center-lock design. Air suspension is also being installed, via Airlift. What, you thought that because the Golf 8 comes with sci-fi screens it forgot how to act like a hooligan?!
Yes, the air suspension system fits inside the spare wheel well, though it's not one of those super-clean setups with immaculate steel pipes. Being the first at anything requires some sacrifices.
Right now, the Golf is available with a couple of engines which get mild-hybrid configurations as an option. The 2.0 TDI might be the only diesel available, and though the output currently stops at 150 hp, we expect to have a 200 hp configuration for the next GTD, which should debut at roughly the same time as the GTI, most likely at Geneva 2020.
Mechanically, the 2020 model isn't that different from the previous Golf. In fact, it's got exactly the same wheelbase and we have a sneaking suspicion the bumper or light mounting points are in the same place. Can anybody check if an older Rocket Bunny widebody kit still works?
The wheels chosen for this project are a massive 8.5x20 inches ones. The Rotiform CVT design is an elaborate multi-spoke that's thicc like a Bentley alloy and has a Porsche-like center-lock design. Air suspension is also being installed, via Airlift. What, you thought that because the Golf 8 comes with sci-fi screens it forgot how to act like a hooligan?!
Yes, the air suspension system fits inside the spare wheel well, though it's not one of those super-clean setups with immaculate steel pipes. Being the first at anything requires some sacrifices.
Right now, the Golf is available with a couple of engines which get mild-hybrid configurations as an option. The 2.0 TDI might be the only diesel available, and though the output currently stops at 150 hp, we expect to have a 200 hp configuration for the next GTD, which should debut at roughly the same time as the GTI, most likely at Geneva 2020.