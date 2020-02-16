Aston Martin DBR9 Coming to Gran Turismo Is Like a Late Christmas Gift

4 2021 Cadillac Escalade’s Huge Curved Screen Is Actually Split in 3 Smaller Ones

More on this:

2021 Cadillac Escalade “Shooting Brake” Rendered, Isn’t Exactly Practical

After imagining the Escalade V , the pixel artist known as X-Tomi Design has taken a different approach with the design of the all-new luxury SUV from Cadillac. This time around, the rear doors were deleted and side windows were extended to create a three-door shooting brake. 64 photos



General Motors isn’t likely to follow in the footsteps of Range Rover and the SV Coupe, and the reason is rather simple. While it may be luxurious, practical, and pretty technologized for a body-on-frame SUV , the Escalade makes little sense with three doors in this day and age.



The only compromise that’s feasible from a commercial standpoint is the Escalade Coupe, with “coupe” referring to the sloping rear roofline of the vehicle in the same way BMW markets the X6 as a sports activity coupe. Love it or hate it, marketing has changed the meaning of the word “coupe.”



Taking another look at the rendered SUV, another problem immediately pops up. The Escalade ESV can seat up to eight people, but with two doors at the front, getting in and out of the gentle giant can prove troublesome if you have kids or travel a lot with your family.



A shooting brake – even though this render can hardly be called so – also implies the engine has to be a little more exciting than the truck-spec V8 from the small-block family. The Duramax inline-six turbo diesel isn’t interesting either, and worse still,



Little is known about future applications of the Blackwing twin-turbo V8 following the demise of the CT6-V and CT6 Platinum, and Cadillac isn’t willing to stop the rumors either. The CT5-V Blackwing will allegedly utilize the LT4 supercharged V8 from the CTS-V because the LTA doesn’t have sufficient space under the hood of the mid-sized luxury sedan.



In recent years, the closest we’ve been to such a curious creation is the SV Coupe from Range Rover. The British automaker was planning to build 999 examples of the breed at 240,000 pounds sterling apiece, but financial insecurity has stopped the project dead in January 2019.General Motors isn’t likely to follow in the footsteps of Range Rover and the SV Coupe, and the reason is rather simple. While it may be luxurious, practical, and pretty technologized for a body-on-frame, the Escalade makes little sense with three doors in this day and age.The only compromise that’s feasible from a commercial standpoint is the Escalade Coupe, with “coupe” referring to the sloping rear roofline of the vehicle in the same way BMW markets the X6 as a sports activity coupe. Love it or hate it, marketing has changed the meaning of the word “coupe.”Taking another look at the rendered SUV, another problem immediately pops up. The Escalade ESV can seat up to eight people, but with two doors at the front, getting in and out of the gentle giant can prove troublesome if you have kids or travel a lot with your family.A shooting brake – even though this render can hardly be called so – also implies the engine has to be a little more exciting than the truck-spec V8 from the small-block family. The Duramax inline-six turbo diesel isn’t interesting either, and worse still, Cadillac isn’t and won't be offering the LTA.Little is known about future applications of the Blackwing twin-turbo V8 following the demise of the CT6-V and CT6 Platinum, and Cadillac isn’t willing to stop the rumors either. The CT5-V Blackwing will allegedly utilize the LT4 supercharged V8 from the CTS-V because the LTA doesn’t have sufficient space under the hood of the mid-sized luxury sedan.