2022 Cadillac Escalade V Rendered, Would Ideally Feature Blackwing Twin-Turbo V8

As you’re well aware, Cadillac doesn’t plan on giving the Escalade a performance model. The Escalade V, however, would look something like the rendering before your eyes.
Coming courtesy of X-Tomi Design, the go-faster ‘Lade features a heat extractor on the hood and lots of black on the front grilles, surrounds, and lip spoiler. The double-spoke wheels also bring the point home, along with gloss-black window pillars and tinted windows.
Bigger brake calipers and discs on all four corners and a quad exhaust would be ideally featured, but as mentioned beforehand, the Escalade V has slim to no chances at all of happening. Back in November 2019, “a highly placed soured at GM” suggested that the LTA twin-turbo V8 isn’t feasible because of Cadillac’s recent cost-cutting strategy.
Better known as Blackwing, the LTA displaces 4.2 liters and only two models can be had with the hot-vee V8. These are the CT6 Platinum and CT6-V, two models that are no longer in production because the Detroit-Hamtramck plant is gearing up for the GMC Hummer EV.
The twin-turbo V8 in the Corvette ZR1 – codenamed LT7 - is a different affair from the LTA because the turbochargers aren’t located inside the engine’s V. From the get-go, Cadillac has highlighted that the Blackwing is and will remain exclusive to the luxury-oriented brand.
In other words, the most potent option for the 2021 Escalade is the small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement and Dynamic Fuel Management. DFM is General Motors jargon for cylinder deactivation technology that can shut off seven out of eight cylinders under light driving loads. Customers are also treated to the Duramax inline-six turbo diesel, a 3.0-liter powerplant that makes sense in the Chevy Silverado but not in a Caddy.
While the standard V8 may be the most powerful option thanks to 420 horsepower, the Duramax matches the small-block engine with 460 pound-feet (623 Nm) of torque. Both engines are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
