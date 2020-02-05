2021 Cadillac Escalade’s Huge Curved Screen Is Actually Split in 3 Smaller Ones

There are so many new and exciting things about the new Escalade announced this week by Cadillac that it’s very difficult to sort out what to talk about first. From high tech features and new engines to anything in between, the quintessential American luxury SUV is now boldly stepping into the fifth generation.
For months now, Cadillac has been teasing us with what they think is the most important trait of the model in this new interpretation. We are talking about the huge 38-inch curved screen meant to provide images with twice the pixel density of a 4K TV.
Occupying much of the car’s dashboard, this display is actually made of three screens, each performing a different function.
According to Cadillac, this curved OLED tech – which is for the first time used in the auto industry – comprises from left to right a 7.2-inch driver information center, a 14.2-inch cluster display behind the steering wheel, and a 16.9-inch-diagonal Infotainment screen.
Visually, the new Cadillac is not all that different than the generation that preceded it, mostly because the SUV has to stay true to its unmistakable self. The brand’s signature vertical lighting element, for instance, remains, only this time comes with a horizontal headlamp for a broader look.
The car is built on a new architecture, one it shares with other big SUVs built by GM. In this particular case, the use of this new base means the car is more spacious than ever before, with up to 40 percent more third-row legroom (34.9 inches / 886 mm) and a 68 percent increase in maximum cargo space behind the third row (25.5 cubic feet / 722 liters).
Engine wise, the new Escalade comes equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp) as standard, but for the first time can also be specified with a 3.0-liter turbo diesel. Both work together with a 10-speed automatic.
Cadillac plans to start selling the new Escalade in the third quarter of 2020, for prices that have not yet been announced. Full details on the new SUV can be found in the document attached below.
Occupying much of the car’s dashboard, this display is actually made of three screens, each performing a different function.
According to Cadillac, this curved OLED tech – which is for the first time used in the auto industry – comprises from left to right a 7.2-inch driver information center, a 14.2-inch cluster display behind the steering wheel, and a 16.9-inch-diagonal Infotainment screen.
Visually, the new Cadillac is not all that different than the generation that preceded it, mostly because the SUV has to stay true to its unmistakable self. The brand’s signature vertical lighting element, for instance, remains, only this time comes with a horizontal headlamp for a broader look.
The car is built on a new architecture, one it shares with other big SUVs built by GM. In this particular case, the use of this new base means the car is more spacious than ever before, with up to 40 percent more third-row legroom (34.9 inches / 886 mm) and a 68 percent increase in maximum cargo space behind the third row (25.5 cubic feet / 722 liters).
Engine wise, the new Escalade comes equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp) as standard, but for the first time can also be specified with a 3.0-liter turbo diesel. Both work together with a 10-speed automatic.
Cadillac plans to start selling the new Escalade in the third quarter of 2020, for prices that have not yet been announced. Full details on the new SUV can be found in the document attached below.