2021 Cadillac Escalade Looks Much Better Than All-New Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban

When General Motors took the veils off the all-new Tahoe and Suburban, most people weren’t amused to see the front fascia of the Silverado 1500 and so many buttons scattered on the dashboard. “A bit of a stylistic mess” is how I would describe the newcomers, but Cadillac has managed to do things right for once.
As we expected from spyshots and renderings, the 2021 Escalade has been influenced in its exterior styling by the XT6 mid-sized crossover with seating for seven people as well as the CT6 full-size luxury sedan. The double-screen cockpit combines a generous touchscreen and instrument cluster, and even the gearshift lever brings a touch of finesse over the outgoing model’s column shifter.
Plastered all over the Internet ahead of the Escalade’s world premiere, the pictures in the photo gallery were taken at the Arlington plant in Texas where General Motors builds T1XX utility vehicles. This platform has also transitioned the Escalade to an independent rear suspension, which should help the ride quality when paired with air shocks. The question is, what hides under the hood?
Cadillac hasn’t released any information in this regard, but we all know what’s what from the Tahoe and Suburban. Instead of the small-block V8 with 5.3 liters of displacement and 355 horsepower on deck, the Escalade is more likely to get the 6.2 as standard with an output of 420 horsepower. The Duramax inline-six turbo diesel with 277 horsepower doesn’t have a place in the Escalade, thank you!
“Wait, so you’re telling me that the Lincoln Navigator with the high-output EcoBoost V6 is more potent?” Unless the Escalade receives the Blackwing V8 with 550 horsepower from the CT6-V sports sedan, that’s how the cookie crumbles. According to a previous report on the Cadillac-exclusive engine, neither the Escalade or CT5-V will get the 4.2-liter blunderbuss.
Plastered all over the Internet ahead of the Escalade’s world premiere, the pictures in the photo gallery were taken at the Arlington plant in Texas where General Motors builds T1XX utility vehicles. This platform has also transitioned the Escalade to an independent rear suspension, which should help the ride quality when paired with air shocks. The question is, what hides under the hood?
Cadillac hasn’t released any information in this regard, but we all know what’s what from the Tahoe and Suburban. Instead of the small-block V8 with 5.3 liters of displacement and 355 horsepower on deck, the Escalade is more likely to get the 6.2 as standard with an output of 420 horsepower. The Duramax inline-six turbo diesel with 277 horsepower doesn’t have a place in the Escalade, thank you!
“Wait, so you’re telling me that the Lincoln Navigator with the high-output EcoBoost V6 is more potent?” Unless the Escalade receives the Blackwing V8 with 550 horsepower from the CT6-V sports sedan, that’s how the cookie crumbles. According to a previous report on the Cadillac-exclusive engine, neither the Escalade or CT5-V will get the 4.2-liter blunderbuss.
View this post on Instagram
91(J / CH1/I *31J( 5H1 %6'AJ) DC'/JD'C %3C'DJ/ EH/JD 2021 *31(* 5H1 %6'AJ) DDB3E 'D/'.DJ DC'/JD'C %3C'DJ/ EH/JD 2021 /2Õ©1/FÌ HÎFÕÌ FHÎ Cadillac Escalade EÆ/ÎD 2021 /2Õ©1FÌ †ÕF/ HÎFÕÌÕ©Ì /Ì©ÕÌ (Õ4Ì F'HÕHÕ FÕHÕÌ FHÎ ©'/ÌD'© &Ì3©'DÎ/ EÆ/ÎD 2021 #C'/JD'C #cadillac #4JA1HDJG #chevrolet #DC23 #cadillacescalade #4A1 #spyshot #'A'DHF #erlkönig #D'F/C1H21 #('*1HD