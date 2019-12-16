2021 Cadillac Escalade Interior Design Teased, Features 38” Curved OLED Display

This Hybrid Megayacht Turns Into a Submarine for Complete Privacy

At long last, Cadillac has caught wind that the 2021 Escalade was snapped undisguised during pilot production at the Arlington assembly plant. Even though they’re not ready to unveil the ‘Lade until February 4th, the marketing team did compromise by showing the dashboard of the full-sized luxobarge. 74 photos



The transmission – a 10-speed automatic with a torque converter like the outgoing model – will be controlled through a shifter on the center console with similarities in design to the XT6. As for what’s under the hood, the 6.2-liter V8 with natural aspiration is the only possible candidate if you remember that Cadillac couldn’t make a case for the twin-turbo V8 from the CT6 Platinum and CT6-V.



Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the latter part of 2020, the 2021 Escalade boasts “twice the pixel density of a 4K television” as far as the curved OLED display is concerned. That’s a lot of resolution for a vehicle, more than most smart TVs as a matter of fact. From television to the big screen, Cadillac is also going all out with the world premiere of the body-on-frame luxury utility vehicle.



President Steve Carlisle announced that the ‘Lade will be introduced during the Oscars week in February, and the press release mentions Los Angeles. The venue, therefore, may be the Dolby Theatre at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard in L.A.



Another thing we know for certain about the 2021 Escalade is that the T1XX vehicle architecture comes with an independent suspension setup for the rear axle. This is certain to make the ride quality that much better than the 2020 and previous model year, especially if the rear axle is complemented by air suspension.



SUV segment.



Cadillac claims the Escalade has sold more than 30,000 examples globally through the third quarter of 2019, making it the number one nameplate in the segment. As for the U.S. retail market, it's estimated the Escalade enjoys a market share of 25 percent in the full-size luxury SUV segment.

