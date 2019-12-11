Cool New Chevy Suburban Makes the Current Cadillac Escalade Irrelevant

In fact, I would go as far as to say the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban (or short-wheelbase Tahoe) is the better and more modern looking of the two. It also rides on a new platform that will eventually underpin the next-gen Escalade as well, but until then, I think the Suburban is the vehicle to have.
Keep in mind that we’re comparing an all-new model with one that’s a few years old now and due for replacement sometime next year. But until it’s replaced by the all-new model, the older Escalade will be cross-shopped against the all-new Suburban.
Why do I think the new Suburban is better? Well, if it’s looks we’re talking about, then the new Suburban in Premium trim (the one that makes it look the fanciest) appears pretty darn awesome, thanks to its all-new Silverado-inspired front fascia and clean lines all the way to the rear. It really has to be one of the best looking large SUVs available right now, and it only gets better when you step inside.
It also has a bit more screen real estate than the Escalade and the screens themselves are better too. The Cadillac comes with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12.3-inch central display that runs the CUE infotainment system and an available full-color head-up display (as well as two optional 9-inch screens for rear passengers).
Higher trim Suburbans (Premier and High Country models) get a standard 8-inch digital gauge cluster that looks really crisp, a 10-inch central infotainment screen, a 15-inch head-up display as well as a pair of 12.6-inch touchscreens for second-row passengers. The number and quality of screens inside doesn’t really justify buying an Escalade over the Suburban.
Suburban is also bigger than before, offering more legroom for second and third row passengers, as well as additional cargo room.
Engines are identical among the two - the Suburban carries over its 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8s, which make 335 horsepower and 420 horsepower respectively. Both are shared with the Cadillac and mated to the excellent 10-speed automatic transmission that’s also shared with the Escalade.
Diesel fans also have a new 3-liter straight-six Duramax diesel available for the first time. It packs 277 horsepower and 623 Nm (460 pound-feet) of torque and it should really have no problem motivating the vehicle while returning excellent fuel efficiency numbers. This power plant can be had on all trim variants except for the off-road-ready Z71, although this is a bit of a strange decision, because its low down torque would have probably made it even better in the rough stuff.
So until the next-gen Escalade comes along, the Suburban is your better option, especially since it will undercut the Cadillac on price. And what you’re getting here is essentially the future Escalade with a different badge, different fascias and a slightly less opulent interior - but what you gain is the most modern and best large SUV GM has ever made, one that will ensure it will remain one of America’s best selling vehicles in the segment.
