Mid-Engined Dodge Viper vs. C8 Corvette: The Rivalry That Never Was

4 Andrew Yang Uses Tesla Model X for Campaign Ad on the Dangers of Automation

2 Check Out Even More Aerial Stunts in Top Gun: Maverick Super Bowl Ad

1 Ford Will Have You Eat Shrimp, Hot Wings Right Out the Frunk of the Mach-E

2021 Cadillac Escalade Takes Regina King to the 2020 Oscars

If you’re going to be driving yourself to the Oscars and put creases on that gorgeous – and very expensive – designer dress, it’d better be in a fancy new Cadillac. 7 photos



Cadillac made sure to buy some airtime during the Oscarcast, which also happens to be the second most expensive airtime in television, after the Super Bowl. When you’re sponsoring the event, you might as well flex some muscle, especially if you have a new model coming out later this year.



This is how this beautiful pairing of Regina King and the 2021 Cadillac Escalade came to be. The ad aired during the broadcast, and you can see it in full at the bottom of the page. It’s nothing outstanding in terms of story, but it does offer a very good look at that famous 38-inch curved triple-screen and the body of the Cadillac.



The ad has King, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2019 for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, driving herself to the event while reminiscing about her start in the industry. It’s only fitting that she recalls all this for the camera, as the tagline of the ad is “Make Your Way,” which is exactly what this actor slash director has been doing for almost three decades now.



The 2021 Escalade will be available in the second half of 2020, but prices are yet to be announced. Highlights of the fifth generation of the luxury SUV include the curved screen, which is actually comprised of



Cadillac was one of the sponsors of this year’s edition of the Academy Awards, best known as the Oscars, aka the most prestigious and pretentious awards show in the film industry. Held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles since 2001, the 2020 Oscars was also sponsored by Verizon, Google and Rolex.Cadillac made sure to buy some airtime during the Oscarcast, which also happens to be the second most expensive airtime in television, after the Super Bowl. When you’re sponsoring the event, you might as well flex some muscle, especially if you have a new model coming out later this year.This is how this beautiful pairing of Regina King and the 2021 Cadillac Escalade came to be. The ad aired during the broadcast, and you can see it in full at the bottom of the page. It’s nothing outstanding in terms of story, but it does offer a very good look at that famous 38-inch curved triple-screen and the body of the Cadillac.The ad has King, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2019 for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, driving herself to the event while reminiscing about her start in the industry. It’s only fitting that she recalls all this for the camera, as the tagline of the ad is “Make Your Way,” which is exactly what this actor slash director has been doing for almost three decades now.The 2021 Escalade will be available in the second half of 2020, but prices are yet to be announced. Highlights of the fifth generation of the luxuryinclude the curved screen, which is actually comprised of 3 different screens serving different functions, Enhanced Super Cruise , improved software for steering and speed control, and as King puts it in the second video below, plenty of “swag.”