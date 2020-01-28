Andrew Yang Uses Tesla Model X for Campaign Ad on the Dangers of Automation

So many crashes have occurred because Tesla drivers took their hands off the wheel when on Autopilot that some US senators are even recommending Tesla rename the driver-assist tech to create less confusion among customers.
Autopilot mode doesn’t mean the car is self-driving, even though it is (more or less) perfectly able to do so. Tesla clearly states that drivers should keep their hands on the wheel at all times, so they can take over from the car in case of an emergency. So far, it has refused to address the obvious implication in the name “Autopilot,” namely that it’s safe to assume you can just relax while the car does all the driving.
On Friday, Presidential candidate Andrew Yang released a new campaign ad on the dangers of automation, in which he explains that it’s already a reality that needs to be countered with efficient measures. To prove the point, he’s seen driving a Tesla Model X and, at one point, engaging Autopilot and taking his hands off the wheel.
We won’t get into the politics behind the ad, since you can see it for yourself at the bottom of the page and decide for yourself whether he’s worthy of your vote. But we will say this: this is perhaps the most (recent) high-profile instance in which a driver is shown ignoring safety warnings from authorities and Tesla itself.
“Before enabling Autopilot, the driver first needs to agree to ‘keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times’ and to always ‘maintain control and responsibility for your vehicle’,” Tesla says. “Subsequently, every time the driver engages Autopilot, they are shown a visual reminder to ‘keep your hands on the wheel.’”
This may look like a trifle, but it’s exactly this impression that’s already taken lives. Tesla is currently at Level 2 autonomy, which means that its cars, while able to handle certain traffic situations, require a human operator at all times, paying attention to the road and with the hands on the wheel, ready to take over. It still has some way to go until Level 5.
This critique is not a slight on Yang or his campaign. He aims to make a point about how automation is here to stay and driving a Tesla is the perfect means to do that. It’s just a reminder that political leaders need to be leaders everywhere else, as well. So, unless this was shot on a closed circuit (in which case it could have done with a disclaimer), Yang needs to keep his hands on the wheel in the future.
Stay safe.
