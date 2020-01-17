Tesla Chinese EV Rendering Previews New Design Language

Do you know that Tesla sold more electric vehicles in 2019 than in 2018 and 2017, combined? Increased production capacity of the Model 3 and streamlined deliveries have helped the Palo Alto-based automaker reach 367,500 units in a single year, but Elon Musk has even greater ambitions for 2020 and beyond.
The most important sign that Tesla is expecting increased deliveries comes in the guise of the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, a state-of-the-art facility where the Model 3 and battery cells are manufactured for the Chinese market. An engineering team is also in the works, along with a localized design department.
A rendering of an unnamed EV was published on the automaker’s WeChat social media account, and Elon let it slip that “it would be super cool (…) to actually design an original car in China for worldwide consumption.” This is where the engineering and design teams come into the scene, and in many ways, this strategy makes sense. The question is, why is this the winning formula?
You only need to look at General Motors in China to understand what’s what. Imports from the U.S. are pretty much nonexistent in the Middle Kingdom, but the automaker’s locally-designed and produced vehicles are selling by the bucketload. The opposite of this commercial success can be seen in Japan, where imported marques such as Chevy only sell a handful of Camaros and Corvettes. In a market where kei cars reign supreme, we’re not exactly surprised.
Chinese engineers and designers for a Chinese electric vehicle that appeals to Chinese buyers; that sums up Elon’s masterplan in the People’s Republic. Also on WeChat, the automaker has announced that positions are open at the design and engineering center. Thing is, what’s that rendering supposed to be?
The front fascia comes from the Model Y, which is going to be produced in China as well. The profile and rear end, however, are different by a considerable margin. A compact-sized hatchback would be an interesting addition to Tesla’s lineup, but knowing Elon, such a model has slim chances of happening. The rationale is simple; a cheaper vehicle would translate to lower profit margins and a decrease in demand for the Model 3.
