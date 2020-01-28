2020 Hyundai Sonata Brings Smaht Pahk to Super Bowl LIV

Parking in any of the big cities in the U.S. or any other country in the world is notoriously difficult. In Boston, it’s “wicked hahd,” as Bostonians are wont to say.
Not so anymore, thanks to the Remote Smart Parking Assist tech included in the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. Or, as it shall be known from now on, Smaht Pahk.
Hyundai has revealed the full-length ad that will play in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV, which will take place on February 2 in Miami. It replaces the tongue twister with the hilarious and more easily remembered Smaht Pahk. You will find the ad available at the bottom of the page.
The video stars Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch, idling on the pavement and debating whether one driver could possibly fit his “cah” into a very tight parking spot. That driver pulls away when he realizes the task is impossible, and a Sonata comes into the frame.
Behind its wheel is John Krasinski and he casually walks out of the car, presses a button on his key fob and the Sonata parks itself. Even better, he tells the two, now mouth agape in surprise, the car can “unpahk” itself just as easily, and he’s done it in a variety of places.
The ad includes plenty of easter eggs for Bostonians, including a surprise appearance by David Ortiz aka Big Papi from the Boston Red Sox, and the song “Dirty Water” by the Standells playing at the end.
“It’s not a ghost car, it’s just wicked smart. Sorry, we meant smaht,” Hyundai says in the description of the video.
Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer of Hyundai Motor America, explains in a statement that they went with Smaht Pahk because it was likely to make more of an impact on the public’s memory than the actual name of the parking assist tech.
“Using the Boston accent as our creative hook was something that quickly became a favorite during the creative development process,” Zepeda says. “Remote Smart Parking Assist was difficult to say and remember, but a truncated ‘Smaht Pahk’ caught on when one of our creatives said it in a Boston accent.”
