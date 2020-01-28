More on this:

Cadillac's Enhanced Super Cruise Rolls Out With Automated Lane Changing

A semi-autonomous driving system, Super Cruise meets Level 2 requirements but doesn’t excel in the same vein as the Autopilot from Tesla. In development since 2013, Super Cruise will be available with a few enhancements for the 2021 model year in three nameplates: the CT4 and CT5 sedans as well as the all-new Escalade utility vehicle. 26 photos



Lane Change On Demand is arguably the highlight of the 2021 update, and it’s pretty simple to engage it. The driver needs to tap or latch the turn signal, prompting Super Cruise to analyze the road for an opening in the traffic. If all conditions are met and the sensors agree that the merge can be performed safely, then that’s that.



Enhancements further include improved software for steering and speed control, a more intuitive interface, and more map information for improved functionality through turns and highway interchanges. More than 200,000 miles of highways in the United States and Canada are compatible with Super Cruise, which launched in 2017 in



Enhanced Super Cruise as Cadillac calls the latest update will roll out in the second half of 2021 as an optional extra in the nameplates mentioned in the opening paragraph. Pricing information isn’t available yet, but last time we’ve checked, Cadillac was charging $5,000 for the outgoing version of Super Cruise.



