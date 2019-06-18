Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

5 Cadillac Promises “Two Versions” Of the V-Series, Blackwing Nameplate Rumored

4 Larry the Cat Trolls Donald Trump, Manages to Delay The Beast

2 Buy Billionaire’s Colorado $279M Ranch, Get Your Own Car Museum

1 1200 HP Cadillac Escalade Spins All Four Slicks, Is a 10-Second Dragster

More on this:

2020 Cadillac CT6 Gets Pricier, Starting At $59,990

Longer and wider than the XTS, the Cadillac CT6 prepares to enter the 2020 model year with higher pricing. Order guides reveal the difference is as high as $11,900 for the Premium Luxury trim level, but that’s not the entire picture. 14 photos



“The car's trim choices will be reduced from 7 to just 3” according to Cars Direct, and that translates to the lack of rear-wheel drive and the discontinuation of the 2.0-liter turbo. Even the plug-in hybrid has been removed from the CT6 lineup, a model that Cadillac produces in Jinqiao, Shanghai instead of



If you’re wondering which is the lowest-priced specification on offer, the CT6 Luxury with the twin-turbo V6 and all-wheel drive is available for $59,990 or $8,500 more than the 2019 model year. The entry-level trim also benefits from the Driver Awareness & Convenience Package as standard, an option that previously retailed at $3,500.



The Blackwing V8 with 500 horsepower is standard in the







The biggest sellers in the range – the XT5 and XT4 – have been joined by the XT6 for the 2020 model year. The mid-size crossover bridges the gap between the XT5 and Escalade with seating for six or seven people. Cars Direct reports the 2020 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury “adds Super Cruise, the Rear Seat Package, the Comfort & Technology Package, and a 34-speaker Bose Panaray sound system.” This plethora of standard equipment is the equivalent to a $2,500 advantage over the 2019 model year.“The car's trim choices will be reduced from 7 to just 3” according to Cars Direct, and that translates to the lack of rear-wheel drive and the discontinuation of the 2.0-liter turbo. Even the plug-in hybrid has been removed from the CT6 lineup, a model that Cadillac produces in Jinqiao, Shanghai instead of Detroit-Hamtramck in Michigan.If you’re wondering which is the lowest-priced specification on offer, the CT6 Luxury with the twin-turbo V6 and all-wheel drive is available for $59,990 or $8,500 more than the 2019 model year. The entry-level trim also benefits from the Driver Awareness & Convenience Package as standard, an option that previously retailed at $3,500.The Blackwing V8 with 500 horsepower is standard in the CT6 Platinum while the CT6-V levels up to 550 horsepower. Pricing for the CT6 Platinum starts at $97,490 or $700 more than before while the CT6-V is $95,890, making it $3,100 more expensive. That’s right; the performance-oriented model is cheaper than the CT6 Platinum! Why, oh why? Cadillac spokesperson Tara Kuhnen explained to Cars Direct "the new standard content features high penetrating options that are in most demand from customers." Given how bad Cadillac is doing in the United States, we’re inclined to think otherwise. The CT4-V and CT5-V are disappointing on a different level, but Cadillac promises to make amends with more performance-oriented models.The biggest sellers in the range – the XT5 and XT4 – have been joined by the XT6 for the 2020 model year. The mid-size crossover bridges the gap between the XT5 and Escalade with seating for six or seven people.