Cadillac Promises “Two Versions” Of the V-Series, Blackwing Nameplate Rumored

What you’re looking at is a camouflaged prototype of what Cadillac might call the CT4-V Blackwing. The CT5-V Blackwing could roll out for 2020 as well, and that means the bone-stock models are more or less what V-Sport used to mean not that long ago.
During the CT4-V and CT5-V media event, the president of General Motors confirmed there will be “two versions” of the V-Series. “We got rid of all the V-Sport models, and in the case of the CT6 we have one V-Series - that’s the Blackwing,” said Mark Reuss.

Muscle Cars & Trucks reports that “Mr. Reuss kept referencing to the Blackwing engine,” a 4.2-liter V8 with two turbochargers. It’s understood the Blackwing is inspired by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from Mercedes-AMG, the go-to performance engine for everything from the C 63 to the S 63 and G 63. In the case of Cadillac, only the CT6-V and CT6 Platinum utilize the force-fed plant in two states of tune (550 and 500 horsepower).

“Multiple sources within GM” told the motoring publication “that this is the case,” and it should be. Don’t forget the CT5-V that replaces the CTS-V has 355 horsepower to its name from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 while the CT4-V that replaces the ATS-V makes do with 320 horsepower from a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine.

When pressed about the higher tier of the V-Series lineup of models, Mark Reuss asked rhetorically “what do you guys think of that?” He was referring to… wait for it… the Blackwing. The president of GM also referred to the twin-turbo V8 as “the hammer,” which suggests a lot of potential for future applications.

While the Blackwing makes sense in the CT5-V Blackwing, the CT4-V Blackwing might level up to a six-cylinder engine because the V8 would be too much in this segment. As long as the high-performance version of the CT4-V develops more horsepower or matches the A 45 S from Mercedes-AMG, now that would be an interesting outcome.
